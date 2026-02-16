Chatham House
The AU summit is an opportunity for decisive action to end the war in Sudan
EXPERT COMMENT
The upcoming African Union summit is an opportunity for African leaders to reset the union’s role on Sudan and take decisive action to end the war.
The war in Sudan is one of the African Union’s (AU) most consequential failures of political leadership. Sudan has spiralled into the world’s largest humanitarian emergency: two-thirds of the country’s 53 million people now require humanitarian assistance; more than 13.6 million are displaced; and nearly half of the population face severe food insecurity. The level of devastation goes far beyond a conventional civil war.
The upcoming AU summit in Addis Ababa on 14–15 February is an opportunity for decisive AU leadership on Sudan – it must not be missed.
