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The Battery Gap: Building Industrial Strength for a Military Edge
Going without notice until they are not there, batteries are increasingly critical to Defence, but a steady supply is far from assured.
As Allied defence budgets expand and militaries push for greater warfighting capability, attention has rightly focused on platforms, munitions and personnel. Far less attention has been paid to the batteries that support them.
For most militaries, batteries have long been treated as an afterthought rather than a strategic concern. As next-generation military systems with new battery requirements emerge, and battery technology continues to advance, that reasoning is becoming harder to sustain. Increasingly, batteries are beginning to shape not only the industrial resilience behind military capability, but military capability itself.
Their ubiquity makes the gap more striking. Lithium-ion batteries are used across all military domains and can be found in everything from portable radios to advanced platforms such as F-35 fighter jets.
The numbers speak volumes: lithium-ion battery costs have fallen by over 90% since 2010, while battery cell-level energy density – the amount of energy a battery cell can store – has more than doubled.
Further improvements in battery performance will not only enhance existing military capabilities by replacing legacy chemistries such as lead-acid batteries but also enable the deployment of entirely new systems. These include hybrid tactical vehicles, distributed sensor networks and uncrewed systems (UxS) deployed at scale.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/battery-gap-building-industrial-strength-military-edge
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