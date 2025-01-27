Chatham House
|Printable version
The Belarus ‘election’ raises the question: When will Lukashenka step down?
EXPERT COMMENT
The result in the presidential elections was all too predictable. But has a power transition already begun? And can the West prevent continuing Kremlin domination in the country?
On Sunday, Aliaksandr Lukashenka ‘won’ his seventh term in office in a rigged election, extending his 30-year reign by another five years. Still ‘only’ 70, this makes him one of the longest-serving heads of state in the world.
The election campaign was, of course, sterile and uneventful. But Lukashenka’s occasional reference to ‘generational change in the coming years’ bears consideration. These remarks might have been dismissed as mere rhetoric were it not for earlier signals suggesting that a transition of power could soon dominate Belarusian politics.
Over the last three years, Lukashenka has reconfigured the country’s political system to secure his future. That includes creating an additional new role for himself: chairman of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, a position from which he plans to wield power after stepping down as president.
Constitutional guarantees of immunity for former presidents have already been introduced.
Speculation about Lukashenka’s health has long circulated, particularly among his opponents. But his physical infirmity is becoming increasingly apparent. Lukashenka’s physical appearance has changed. He has occasional problems with using stairs and has required a car to cover short distances.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/belarus-election-raises-question-when-will-lukashenka-step-down
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Netanyahu’s phase two dilemma: Political survival vs defying President Trump27/01/2025 16:20:00
Donald Trump has emerged as a forceful advocate for the ceasefire deal in Gaza. But adhering to it could break up the prime minister’s coalition and bring about the elections he fears.
Africa in 2025: Economic growth despite persistent problems27/01/2025 15:10:00
This year, Africa will be the second-fastest-growing region globally. But persistent problems, including poverty, the effects of climate change, and weak governance, are fuelling widespread social frustration.
Trump’s energy policies ignore the urgent lessons of the California fires27/01/2025 12:20:00
The fires showed US vulnerability to severe climate events – and the need to prioritize financing for climate resilient infrastructure, regulation of construction, and funding of emergency services.
Amid soaring US debt, can Trump balance fiscal challenges with campaign promises?22/01/2025 09:20:00
How Trump and Congress address looming fiscal challenges will have far-reaching consequences that could affect the foundations of US economic power.
After a Gaza ceasefire, what next for Palestinians, Netanyahu and the region?21/01/2025 10:20:00
Trump seems to have pushed Biden’s deal over the line. But the international community must maintain pressure on the parties to engage on a political settlement.
The tough dilemma Trump 2.0 poses for Beijing17/01/2025 14:20:00
It will be harder for China to balance the needs of its faltering economy with its international relations priorities. But there may be opportunities with Trump the dealmaker.
Trump’s ambiguous stance on China raises the risk of accidental conflict in the Indo-Pacific17/01/2025 12:20:00
The incoming US administration must reduce uncertainty over its stance on China or risk accidental escalation over flashpoints like Taiwan and the South China Sea.
The new Trump administration could herald a remaking of the international order. How should the world respond?16/01/2025 11:33:00
If Trump’s activity is meant to bend existing alliances to US advantage, Europe should deal. If he genuinely intends to undermine national sovereignty, a tough line will be necessary.
The biggest economic risk from Donald Trump’s presidency is a loss of confidence in US governance13/01/2025 12:20:00
Trump’s economic policies may prove surprisingly benign in the short term. But steps that undermine domestic US institutions and international alliances would do serious and lasting damage.