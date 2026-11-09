The Belfrey Theatre: Supporting access to performing arts with NCFE's Social Impact Fund

The Belfrey Theatre is part of a volunteer-led charitable trust in Telford that gives children and young people affordable access to performing arts. Weekly sessions build skills in dancing, singing and acting, with opportunities to perform and take part in regional drama competitions.

The youth theatre supports 45 regular attendees aged 6-18, with holiday workshops open to even more young people from the local community. At just £3 per week, costs are kept much lower than other stage schools to remain accessible to as many families as possible.

Beyond developing performing arts skills, the theatre provides an inspiring space where young people can build confidence and discover their personal strengths to help them shine on and off the stage.

A small grant with a lasting impact

NCFE’s Social Impact Fund allows colleagues to nominate charitable causes that make a real difference. In the latest round of funding, £250 was awarded to The Belfrey Theatre to purchase essential materials needed to improve the changing-room facilities used by children and young people.

This included plasterboard, hygienic wall cladding, and upgrades to the adjoining backstage toilet. Although the £250 award paid for specific building materials, beginning the work encouraged further support from the theatre, its volunteers and local businesses.

Telford Builders donated skilled labour to complete building and finishing work, while AST Floorcoverings donated vinyl and 120 floor tiles. The theatre funded additional costs, with members and volunteers contributing their time. The award helped unlock improvements with a value and impact considerably greater than the original £250 funding.

Creating a space where young people can thrive

Youth theatre attendees now have access to cleaner, safer, and more welcoming facilities that support both their wellbeing and participation in performing arts activities. The personalised decoration, including 'Belfrey Youth Theatre' painted in the changing area, provides greater ownership of the space and reinforces a sense of identity and belonging.

The breakout space also offers additional support during potentially overwhelming rehearsals and performances. Neurodivergent young people and those with sensory needs are now able to step into a quieter environment and return to activities when they feel ready.

Heather Foster, Youth Theatre Leader at The Belfrey Theatre said: “This funding gave us the impetus to begin improvements that we had been discussing for several years. It became the catalyst for additional support from local businesses, volunteers and the theatre itself, enabling us to achieve far more than we could have done with the award alone.

"The improvements will continue to benefit future youth theatre members for many years.”

By supporting organisations like Belfrey Theatre, NCFE's Social Impact Fund continues to drive positive change for young people and communities across the UK. Read more about our social impact work here.