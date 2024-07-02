Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The Big Ambition for a Better World: Reflections from my Ambassadors
Today’s children are socially aware and politically engaged; they understand the power that politicians have to directly impact their lives. They saw it first-hand during Covid.
One of the strongest messages to come out of The Big Ambition was the desire for a fairer and more equitable world. Children want to change the world, they care about it, and they want to have their voices heard.
The Big Ambition results revealed children’s passions and frustrations. They felt that because they couldn’t vote no one was interested in listening to what they had to say and that their voices didn’t matter.
As Children’s Commissioner, it’s clear to me that their voices are vital. They don’t have the vote, but they are 100 per cent of the future and we need to listen. That’s why I called on party leaders to hold a leaders’ debate for children when the election was announced. I want to see children’s views being listened to by whoever wins the election. Listened to and acted upon.
My young Ambassadors have been sharing their views on each of the themes from The Big Ambition, today concluding with a better world:
Poppy:
When I grow up, my dream is to make the world a better place. Whether that be internationally or in my small corner of the world – but my dream shouldn’t be limited by age, and this is a common sentiment felt by numerous young people.
Young people possess the passion, creativity, and resilience needed to create a better world. If change-makers harnessed our potential and empowered us to act, we could shape a much brighter future for everyone. We could make an impact.
Young people are unique in the sense that we have fresh perspectives not tarnished by conventional thinking. We have innovative and creative solutions to societal challenges. We have the power to bring hope and optimism to the world. Quite frankly, we have the power to make the world a better place.
We are the future, and we should be treated as such. At the heart of a better world lies inclusivity and empathy. We cannot discriminate in anyway. Everyone deserves to have their voices heard so we can create a world in which individuals and nations prioritise listening and learning from each other, fostering genuine connections, fuelling peace and cooperation creating a complete sense of unity. To do this, we must build platforms for people to be listened to. Decision makers at all levels need to listen to children. Every school, constituency, government department and council need to have young voices that are valued and directly influence policymaking.
Mehul:
For many young people the issues of pollution and sustainability are the biggest threat facing future generations. We are growing up in an era marked by environmental degradation, climate change and pollution which pose a direct threat to our health, development and future prospects.
Exposure to air pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide can lead to respiratory problems, asthma, and other health issues, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations, especially children, whose developing bodies are more susceptible to the adverse effects of pollution.
Addressing these pressing environmental challenges requires concerted efforts and bold action from decision makers.
How much and how quickly we invest in a green future has been widely debated, but one of the easiest places to start is by educating children on the environment.
Education is crucial in empowering children to become agents of change and advocates for a sustainable future, equipping them with the knowledge and the skills to make informed decisions and protect the planet.
By adopting a holistic approach that prioritizes environmental sustainability, promotes social equity, and prioritizes the well-being of future generations, we can work together to address pollution and build a healthy and sustainable world for all living things.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/the-big-ambition-for-a-better-world-reflections-from-my-ambassadors/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Big Ambition for Safety from Crime: Reflections from my Ambassadors01/07/2024 13:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I speak to hundreds of thousands of children every year about their life experiences, what they want to achieve and the challenges they face.
The Big Ambition for Unaccompanied Children Seeking Asylum: Reflections from my Ambassadors26/06/2024 14:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have a duty to promote and protect the rights of every child. I also have a particular duty, and feel a profound responsibility, towards children who are not living with their own families. This includes the children who arrive here unaccompanied, fleeing war and persecution in their home countries.
The Big Ambition for Online Safety: Reflections from my Ambassadors25/06/2024 11:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, children tell me about how their experiences of the online world impact their lives.
The Big Ambition for Children’s Social Care: Reflections from my Ambassadors24/06/2024 10:10:00
Children in or receiving support from care share the same hopes and dreams as their peers: they want to be supported to reach their aspirations in the same way as any other child.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Panorama investigation Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom20/06/2024 11:10:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner for England in response to reports by the BBC Panorama investigation Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom:
The Big Ambition for Jobs and Skills: Reflections from my Ambassadors19/06/2024 11:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I’ve spoken to thousands of children about their lives, their hopes and their dreams for the future. It’s clear this is an ambitious generation that wants to get on and do well.
2024 Euros – an opportunity to inspire a new generation to enjoy sport14/06/2024 13:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner I hear from children about the importance of sport and the transformative effect it can have on their lives.
The Big Ambition for Youth Work: Reflections from my Ambassadors13/06/2024 13:10:00
Following the International Day of Play, it’s clear children value their free time. One theme to come out of The Big Ambition in relation to children’s free time was that children do not feel adults understand how children use recreational spaces.
International Day of Play: What children had to say about play11/06/2024 11:10:00
The United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of the Child recognises ‘the right of the child to rest and leisure, to engage in play and recreational activities appropriate to the age of the child and to participate freely in cultural life and the arts.’