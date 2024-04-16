Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The Big Ambition for Education
As Children’s Commissioner, I have spoken to hundreds of thousands of children, parents, and carers, hearing about their experiences of school, and the barriers that sometimes prevent them from getting a good education.
After a period where schools were closed for most children, children and young people repeatedly spoke about their desire to return to the classroom, to be reunited with their friends and teachers. They wanted to go back to school; to return to a reassuring normality and reengage in education.
This generation clearly prizes education. They see it as important in and of itself, but also as a pathway to opportunity, whatever path they choose to pursue.
The Big Ambition results show that children still deeply value their education – 60% said they like going to school, but this figure is down from The Big Ask when 84% said they were happy at school or college.
However, they do still see the importance of going to school or college and understand that working hard now will help to set them up for success in later life. The majority of children enjoy being in school or college, they find learning fun, and take great pride in their schoolwork.
Children are grateful for the brilliant teachers in their schools and colleges. Nearly three quarters of children said that they had great teachers who supported them. Children in schools with high levels of free school meals eligibility were even more likely to agree with this statement
These results pay testament to the hard work of teachers and school and college staff across the country. However, for a large minority of children, this not the case. The results from The Big Ambition show that the proportion of children who enjoy going to school falls as children get older and that children with SEND are less likely to say they enjoy school. These children do not always enjoy going to school and often struggle to access the additional support they need to engage in education.
Responses to The Big Ambition show a marked drop in attitudes since my first piece of work back in 2021, The Big Ask, when 84% of children said they were happy at school or college. It highlights the mixed picture when it comes to children and young people’s experiences of education:
“I think school is a great place for us to go every day and we learn new things, which I will forever be grateful for.” – Girl, 14.
“Understand SEND and hold local authorities to account when they let us down, I am unable to go to school due to needs. I have physical where after 5 mins I am unable to walk and my social anxiety, but they took my funding away and said school or home ed only.” – Boy, 16.
“Teachers need to be taught about neurodivergence and that some things can be overwhelming to people that might not be overwhelming to them. School needs to be fun not a source of panic and stress.” – Boy, 12
There can be a variety of reasons why children struggle to access education, but children aren’t absent from school because they don’t want to learn. On the contrary, they are desperate to learn but everyday thousands of children find themselves without the support that they need to engage in education and attend school. They have told the office about the barriers they face to accessing the support they need in school and about the reforms they want to see to make schools better, more engaging and fun.
I have set out the five over-arching outcomes I want for every child in The Big Ambition, namely that they are safe, healthy, happy, learning and engaged in their community.
There are four over-arching principles that the Government should prioritise in their education reforms. These are:
- Every child has access to a brilliant education.
- Every child attends and is engaged in school every day.
- Every child who needs additional support to engage in education can access it easily.
- Every disabled child or child with special educational needs, and neurodiverse child receives excellent, joined up healthcare, social care and education.
You can read all my recommendations for how we can achieve each of these ambitions in The Big Ambition report.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/the-big-ambition-for-education/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Big Ambition for Families12/04/2024 12:20:00
Family is central to all of our lives, particularly children. The concept of family comes in many forms. For nearly every child we’ve spoken to it includes people outside of our traditional ‘immediate family’.
The Big Ambition: Children’s views on school05/04/2024 12:20:00
As a headteacher and former trust leader, with over 30 years of experience in education, I have proudly been involved in the movement to raise standards in schools and to improve the educational outcomes for children across England.
The Big Ambition and quality family time02/04/2024 14:05:00
Over the three years the Children’s Commissioner has heard from a million children, parents and carers, exploring how they experience family life. In The Big Ask the vast majority – 94% – of children were either happy or ‘ok’ with their family life.
Business Plan 2024-25: a critical year for children’s rights29/03/2024 11:20:00
I am now half-way through my term as Children’s Commissioner, and this coming year will be a critical juncture for children’s rights. There will be a general election, and a new government – whichever party or parties form it – will have a new mandate to set out an ambitious vision for what childhood can be, and for putting children’s rights at its heart.
The Big Ambition – The Story of a Million Children26/03/2024 16:20:00
The Big Ambition survey is a new large-scale consultation from the Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza.
One million voices: The Big Ambition calls for children’s solutions to be at the heart of election manifestos26/03/2024 09:20:00
Just one in five children in England believe their views are important to the adults who run the country, while only 10% of teenagers believe they have the power to influence the issues they care about.
Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children: record numbers arriving once again in Kent25/03/2024 13:33:00
My unique responsibility as Children’s Commissioner, enshrined in law, is to protect children and give them a voice – and I have a particular duty of care towards those children who aren’t able to live with their birth families.
Over a quarter of a million children still waiting for mental health support18/03/2024 13:25:00
Shocking new statistics show that more than a quarter of a million (270,300) children and young people are still waiting for mental health support after being referred to Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CYPMHS) in 2022-23, the Children’s Commissioner for England recently (15 Marcgh 2024) revealed.
Over a quarter of a million children still waiting for mental health support15/03/2024 16:10:00
Shocking new statistics show that more than a quarter of a million (270,300) children and young people are still waiting for mental health support after being referred to Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CYPMHS) in 2022-23, the Children’s Commissioner for England has revealed today.