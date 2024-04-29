Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The Big Ambition for Safety from Crime
As Children’s Commissioner, I have heard from hundreds of thousands of children, parents and carers about children’s life experiences, what they want to achieve and the challenges they face. A strong theme emerging from children was the desire to feel safe and confident in public spaces.
Making sure that children and young people feel safe in their community is important not simply because it gives them a sense of wellbeing and supports their development, but also because it empowers them to explore and learn in their area without fear or intimidation.
That’s why it’s encouraging that the results of The Big Ambition show most children and parents do feel safe in their local area – but not all. For too many children their experiences of their local community seems to be getting worse in comparison to The Big Ask in 2021. Responses to The Big Ambition reveal that children and young people are hugely aware of the impact of crime on their lives and their local communities:
“The government should focus on prevention instead of cure, a lot of mistakes I have made, and many other young people have made was due to a lack of help from professionals.” – Boy, 17
“I think the Government should try to make children feel safe whoever they are, wherever they are.” – Girl, 9.
“Crime needs to be tackled on the streets, meaning the youth of today can feel safe and able to use the positive aspects of the world to help them to grow.” – Boy, 15
Protecting children from violence and harm is a fundamental measure of success for any government, but more than that, they deserve to feel safe and confident as they go about their lives. More is needed to make this a reality, as well as to ensure child victims receive the real and specialist support they need to heal, and to be confident that children are safer for having come into contact with the justice system. There also must be a holistic and preventative approach to children’s involvement with criminality, from tackling child poverty to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive in their community or pursue the career they dream of.
That’s why I have set out five overarching outcomes I want for every child in The Big Ambition, namely that they are safe, healthy, happy, learning and engaging in their community. To achieve that within support in keeping children safe from crime will mean achieving the following ambitions:
- Every child is safe in their home, school, relationships and local area.
- Every child is prevented from being affected by violence and criminality.
- Every child who is a victim of crime receives specialist care and support.
- Every child is safer after an interaction with the police or youth justice system.
You can read all my recommendations for how we can achieve each of these ambitions in The Big Ambition report.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/the-big-ambition-for-safety-from-crime/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Big Ambition for Online Safety29/04/2024 10:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have spoken to thousands of children about the impact of the online world on their lives and wellbeing, and how much time they spend online.
The Big Ambition for Youth Work 24 April 202425/04/2024 09:25:00
Childhood is precious. Every child deserves the opportunity for play and leisure time, alongside a great education – the two things are key to developing the skills to succeed in adult life.
The Big Ambition for Unaccompanied Children Seeking Asylum23/04/2024 13:25:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have a duty to promote and protect the rights of all children. But I have a particular duty, and feel a profound responsibility, towards those who are not living with their own families.
The Big Ambition for Children’s Social Care19/04/2024 10:10:00
Children in care and those receiving support from children’s social care share the same hopes and dreams as their peers: they want to be supported to reach their aspirations in the same way as any other children. Like all children, they want a loving, stable home, a brilliant education and grown-ups who love them into adulthood.
Thousands of child abuse victims forced to navigate criminal justice system without support17/04/2024 09:20:00
Thousands of child victims of domestic or sexual abuse are being forced to navigate complicated and often traumatic criminal justice processes alone, without being offered specialist support.
The Big Ambition for Education16/04/2024 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have spoken to hundreds of thousands of children, parents, and carers, hearing about their experiences of school, and the barriers that sometimes prevent them from getting a good education.
The Big Ambition for Families12/04/2024 12:20:00
Family is central to all of our lives, particularly children. The concept of family comes in many forms. For nearly every child we’ve spoken to it includes people outside of our traditional ‘immediate family’.
The Big Ambition: Children’s views on school05/04/2024 12:20:00
As a headteacher and former trust leader, with over 30 years of experience in education, I have proudly been involved in the movement to raise standards in schools and to improve the educational outcomes for children across England.
The Big Ambition and quality family time02/04/2024 14:05:00
Over the three years the Children’s Commissioner has heard from a million children, parents and carers, exploring how they experience family life. In The Big Ask the vast majority – 94% – of children were either happy or ‘ok’ with their family life.