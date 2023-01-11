Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The Big Ask Data Challenge for Key Stage 3 and 4 students
In April 2021, the Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, launched The Big Ask: a national consultation exercise with children in England to ask them about their lives and their priorities, their aspirations and worries for the future.
The Big Ask ran for approximately 6 weeks and gathered more than 550,000 responses, making it the largest ever survey of children anywhere in the world, to our knowledge.
In Maths Week England the Children’s Commissioner launched The Big Ask Maths Week Challenge which is open for submissions until May 10th 2023.
This is an opportunity for young people to learn about what other young people told us about their wellbeing and future priorities, using real data from The Big Ask and drawing on elements of key stage 3 and 4 maths curriculum.
There are two options for completing The Big Ask Maths Week Challenge. With access to a computer, we’d recommend completing the spreadsheet challenge, where you can create a summary table and chart using 1,000 randomly selected observations from The Big Ask. Without access to a computer, we’d recommend completing the printable worksheet.
We are encouraging young people to share the chart they create with a description for a chance to be featured on the Children’s Commissioner’s website and social media. All children and young people who submit a chart will receive a certificate for their participation in the challenge. The winner and runners-up will also be invited to participate in a meeting with the Children’s Commissioner’s team to share why they chose specific views from The Big Ask to share and their thoughts on maths in school.
On our maths page we share the two versions of the challenge. We will share the winner and runners up on National Numeracy Day, 18th May 2023.
In addition to the maths challenge we have developed ‘Where can I go with maths?’, a resource for young people that profiles role models who use maths or maths skills in their work and helps connect the KS3 maths curriculum with careers, skills and everyday life.
We will be releasing another update of the resource for National Numeracy Day 2023 and would love to share the profiles of anyone interested but we would also like to build specific areas:
- We would like to increase the amount of role models from different career pathways, for example people who have done apprenticeships.
- We welcome profiles from people of all backgrounds. It’s important that young people can recognise themselves within the resource and feel that the careers are for ‘people like me’.
- We’d also like to share more profiles from people working in careers such as dentistry, English and the creative and hospitality industries.
If you’d like to share your profile please fill out this short form which asks about how you use maths or maths skills in your career and life more generally, what sparked your interest in maths and/or your career and for you to share any career advice you might have for young people. Please also share with your networks and with anyone you think would make a great role model!
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2023/01/10/the-big-ask-data-challenge-for-key-stage-3-and-4-students/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Using data on previous absence to predict current absence11/01/2023 09:05:00
Last term I published Education history and attendance, which found that previous absence was a strong predictor of current absence
Statement from the Commissioner on yesterday’s speech by the Prime Minister05/01/2023 13:10:00
Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, responded to the speech by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, setting out his ambitions for all pupils in England to study some form of maths until aged 18
New Year’s Resolutions04/01/2023 12:05:00
Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a restful and happy Christmas break, and are looking forward to the year ahead.
How to do your bit for the environment in 202302/01/2023 12:20:00
As we enter a brand new year and set our new year’s resolutions, it’s a great time to reflect on how we can do our bit to help conserve and improve the natural environment.
IMO: Annual Round-up30/12/2022 12:10:00
IMO – In My Opinion – is the Children’s Commissioner’s digital offering for teenagers in care and care leavers.
Help at Hand: Annual Round-up28/12/2022 09:20:00
Help at Hand is the Children’s Commissioner’s advice and assistance service for children who are in care, leaving care, working with social services or living away from home.. Children and their advocates can get in touch with Help at Hand via the freephone telephone line, website or email.
Family Review: Ideas for activities to enjoy with your family this Christmas23/12/2022 12:15:00
The Family Review, commissioned by government, seeks to understand what family means to people, how services support families, and what can be done to improve services.
Where to get support for your mental health over the Christmas period20/12/2022 09:20:00
The Christmas holiday is a period where people spend time with friends, family and carers, where they reflect on the year just passed, and where they look forward to the new year ahead.