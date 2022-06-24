The Big Ask: What we learned from children aged 4-5

Today, I spoke to the National Day Nurseries Association about the key ingredients for children to thrive in their early years. In my speech, I revealed new findings from the questions we asked 4- and 5-year-olds in The Big Ask. The Big Ask was the survey I launched last year, to hear from children about their lives today, their fears or worries and their hopes and aspirations for the future. Today is the first time I am publishing the findings for 4- and 5-year-olds – we received 12,400 responses making this the largest ever survey of children of this age.

When asked what children most liked to do at home, the most popular response was playing with their family (76%), followed by going outside (63%). Children were much more likely to say they enjoyed playing with their family than watching TV, for example.

What would children aged 4-5 most like to do at home?

When asked what they would like to do more of, children expressed a desire to get out of the house and be able to see the world. The most popular response to this question was visiting new places/ going on holiday (81%).

What would children aged 4-5 like to do more of?

The second most popular response was spending more time with family (55%). These answers demonstrate how important family life is to younger children. As children get older, they still say family is important, however, they are more likely to prioritise friends. When asked about future priorities, 57% of children aged 9-17 selected “Good friends” as important for the future and 29% of children aged 9-17 selected “Getting on well with my current family.” In my Independent Family Review I will be exploring children’s views on the family. This will include further analysis of what children aged 4-5 told us in The Big Ask, alongside the responses of their parents, and I will report on my findings this autumn.

Today I have also launched a Call to Action as part of my Family Review, to hear the voices of parents of young children aged 0-4 years old.

The Big Ask: What we learned from children aged 4-5

Family Review: Call to action for parents of young children