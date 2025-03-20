The Big Conversation: Angela Salt, Girlguiding Chief Executive

In The Big Ambition, one of the starkest findings was about self-esteem and image. Fewer than half of children (49%) agreed with the statement ‘you feel happy with the way you look’: 60% of boys, compared to just 40% of girls.

As Children’s Commissioner, I want both of those numbers to be much higher. Both boys and girls face unique challenges: at school, online and in their communities. But I am particularly concerned at the response from girls on this issue – and they tell me themselves about their experiences of growing up in England today, from concerns about their safety to their hopes and dreams for the future.

Many girls have told me about the positive impact strong role models have in their lives and how important it is to have their voices listened to and their experiences taken seriously.

But I know that not every girl has the opportunity or safe space to speak about their experiences, which is why it is crucial we listen to their voices and act on what they tell us. Every girl should feel safe, valued and able to reach her full potential.

This was one of the subjects covered in a recent discussion for my podcast series between two of my Youth Ambassadors, Aaliya and Tamar, and the Chief Executive of Girlguiding Angela Salt. In their conversation, released as a podcast ahead of World Thinking Day, February 22nd, they spoke about the significant of that particular celebration to Girl Guides across the world, the history behind Girlguiding, the ongoing fight for equality, and how we can ensure girls and young women’s voices are heard in matters that affect them.

World Thinking Day brings together nearly 10 million girls from across the world around a common theme, serving as a moment for Guides to think about each other, the lives of other girls around the world, and feel connected.

In the interview, Angela highlighted the importance of listening to young girls and young women – a principle at the core of Girlguiding work.

She said:

“I want all girls to have access to Girlguiding, to see themselves reflected. One way we do this is through our advocate programme, which is made up of older girls and young women, who speak to politicians and the media about their lives. Young girls are experts in their lives, and it’s important their voices are heard.”

Tamar and Aaliya asked how girls’ experiences have changed over time, and what the latest Girlguiding annual girls’ attitudes survey can tell us about growing up as a girl today. One of the biggest themes to come out of the most recent survey is related to confidence, often fuelled by girls’ concerns about safety, sexism, and misogyny. Girls as young as seven have shared their experiences of anxiety about their lives with the Girlguiding survey – but more positively, many girls and young women said they felt more confident after being involved in Girlguiding.

My Ambassadors asked Angela what law she would like to see introduced to improve the lives of women and girls. She said it would be for organisations to have to listen to children – an ambition which is central to my own work and will be at the heart of my inaugural Festival of Childhood next month, on April 3rd.

Asked what advice she would give to girls and young women, Angela said it would be to believe in themselves and be persistent with what they want. While girls and young women are ready to answer the questions about their lives, they need to be part of helping to formulate the questions, not just providing the answer.

You can listen to The Big Conversation on Applepodcasts, Spotify and Amazon/Audible podcasts.