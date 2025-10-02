The Big Conversation at the Labour Party Conference 2025

“I don’t think many adult leaders really listen to children. We are left out of decisions which impact our lives. When it comes to any sort of service, whether it is housing or education, it’s important that decision makers consider what children need and make these services children’s services, because children are everywhere in society,” Valerie, Youth Ambassador

These opening remarks by my Youth Ambassador Valerie perfectly set the tone for this year’s Big Conversation panel at the Labour Party Conference, highlighting the urgent need for children’s voices to be heard and prioritised in the policies and services that shape their lives.

Since becoming Children’s Commissioner over four years ago I have made it my mission to have children’s voices shape my work and all my representations to government. That’s why I was so pleased to be joined by three of my fantastic Youth Ambassadors – Emma, Stanley, and Valerie – at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Sunday for the latest Big Conversation panel.

Together with the panellist Frank Cottrell-Boyce, the Children’s Laureate, housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa, and Members of Parliament Sarah Smith, the National Mission Champion and Helen Hayes, the chair of the Education Select Committee, my Ambassadors and I discussed the need to include children’s voices in education reforms and what more needs to be done to ensure all schools can better support children’s additional needs.

My Ambassadors opened the panel by sharing their experiences. Emma spoke powerfully about her life as a young carer and the difficulties she faced at school being a young carer for both her parents. “My school didn’t quite understand my needs, and I didn’t quite understand them either, but I felt that there was sometimes judgement around my family circumstances and that meant that school didn’t always feel like a safe place. It didn’t feel like a place where I could relax and focus on my studies,” she said.

Emma went on to say that school often felt like a ‘barrier’ to being able to fully leave behind her caring responsibilities at home, and that despite seeking help she wasn’t able to get additional support.

Meanwhile, Stanley, also a young carer, shared a more positive story. “I’ve been quite lucky,” he said. “I’m at a school which understands my needs and is flexible with the fact I help care for my brother who has downs syndrome and autism. My school were able to make accommodations for me, giving me time to help care for my brother in hospital, or giving me extensions on my homework.”

Valerie offered another perspective. “I have a SEND need, a health condition and recently experienced a bereavement, so in terms of my school experience I found them to be quite supportive in an academic sense, especially with my exams,” she said. “But when it comes to some of my more other needs – my SEND needs – that has been more difficult to get the right support.”

Each of their stories highlighted a single truth that I outlined in my recent School Census: every child will need support at school at some point with an additional need, and no child should fall through the cracks. Schools must have plans for every pupil, based on the unshakable belief that education can transform lives.

Responding to my Youth Ambassadors Frank Cottrell-Boyce remarked that for many children that school is no longer just a place of learning, and that for some it is a place of stability and even sanctuary. “Increasingly, schools provide food, clean clothes and a sense of security that may be missing at home,” he said. Yet he remained optimistic that solutions are out there. He talked about fantastic examples of best practice in schools, health visiting and early years support. The challenge, he argued, is not inventing new ideas, but joining up what already works. He also spoke about the importance of fostering a love of creativity and reading, not just technical skills: “We teach children songs, but they don’t sing. We’re teaching them steps, but they don’t dance.”

Sarah Smith urged ambition in the forthcoming Schools White Paper, describing it as a “once in a generation opportunity to create a truly inclusive education system”. She warned against the postcode lottery where some schools are inclusive, while others fail children with additional needs, forcing parents to fight for support.

While Helen Hayes brought the perspective of the Education Select Committee, which has recently published a report on solving the SEND system. She stressed that too many children are left waiting too long for support, damaging their education and wellbeing. Her recommendations included early intervention, stronger accountability, and more expertise in mainstream schools, setting out a clear roadmap for change.

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa, who I worked exclusively with on analysis of the impact of housing instability on children’s GCSE grades, told the capacity audience that poverty underpins many of the issues the panel had spoken about. Drawing on his own childhood experiences of unsafe housing, he repeated his call that every child should have a safe and stable home – and that without one, children wouldn’t be able to thrive.

He also shared his view that schools had a responsibility to identify when children were homeless or living in temporary accommodation and provide them with the additional support they need.

The Big Conversation panel wasn’t just an opportunity to highlight the problems facing children and young people, but to discuss solutions. I asked each of my Youth Ambassadors what one thing they would do if they were Prime Minister.

Emma said more young people should be brought directly into political conversations to shape policy and future decisions, while Stanley argued for stricter protections against online harms, even suggesting social media shouldn’t be available for children under 16, and Valerie wanted to see better funding for resources across the board to meet children’s needs

The discussion this weekend was wide ranging but united behind the principle that children’s voices’ must be at the heart of reform. The government’s upcoming Schools White Paper is a critical opportunity to ensure that no child is left behind.

As I said in my opening remarks at the event, every child no matter their starting point or postcode deserves the chance to thrive – that belief guided me as a teacher and headteacher, and it guides me now as Children’s Commissioner.

The Big Conversation demonstrated once again that young people are ready to speak up – about schools, caring responsibilities, technology and the impact of poverty. Now it’s time for leaders to listen and act.