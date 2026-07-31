Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The Big Future: Speaking to children in Liverpool
Ask a Mancunian about England’s second city – so the story goes – and they will tell you it is Manchester. Ask a Brummie, and they’ll tell you it’s Birmingham.
Scousers will tell you it is London.
Of course, this is just a story; though recent polling suggests that it isn’t far from the mark. Nevertheless, as I sat in front of young people at the Liverpool Football Club Foundation’s work experience week, I found myself thinking about this particular apocryphal story more than once.
I have heard a great deal, on this tour, about precarity; about children who feel they are one wrong step from things falling apart, or those who measure themselves against an impossible, algorithm-fed standard. I have written about these themes in previous blogs. And yes, Liverpool’s children told me some of this too.
But what struck me most in Liverpool was something different and wonderful: an unshakeable pride in where they are from. It was not subtle. Ask a child in Liverpool where they’re from, and you do not get a shrug. “It’s boss here” was the first response. Others focused on a sense of togetherness: “I love the community. The atmosphere of it.” “Everyone’s dead friendly here.”
This is not to say that I exclusively heard wide-eyed partisanship from Liverpool’s children. Far from it. The young people I spoke to in Anfield as part of The Big Future were sharp-eyed about what they saw as their city’s problems – litter, antisocial behaviour, a lack of youth clubs and opportunities for young people. But so many of them spoke about them in a way that I found fascinating: litter was a problem, because it brought with it a question – why didn’t people care about the city like they did? Identifying problems did nothing to dent their pride. They wanted better for their city precisely because they loved it so fiercely: “Ah, it does my head in when people litter. They don’t appreciate it [Liverpool]. They take it for granted.”
Some of their complaints alarmed me. Many of the points made were no different from what I’ve heard across England. You could appear in almost any town, and children will tell you they want youth clubs and dislike dirty streets and litter. More specific complaints were about the air of suspicion these teenagers felt: “Me and my mate got followed around [a clothing store] last weekend.” “We aren’t allowed in the local [fast food chain] after 6pm”.
I found myself returning to a fundamental question of my role, and this survey: what do England’s children want, and what does wider society owe them?
In some cases, these things will be material: how can we ensure children have a place to go and hang out with their friends? Do their buses come on time? Are their streets clean and safe?
In others, it will simply be cultural. I couldn’t help but feel depressed at the contrast in what Liverpool’s young people told me. How were adults responding to the fiercely felt civic pride of these teenagers? By following them around clothing stores, barring them from fast food restaurants, and treating them with deep and profound suspicion for the crime of ‘being a teenager’.
It seems likely that we are going to reignite a debate in education and employment policy – about mobility both geographical and social, about qualifications, and about what systems should encourage.
That is right but we need to do more. Children in Liverpool aren’t just proud because of what their city offers them. They’re proud because it’s where they’re from. The same goes for children all over the country.
The questions we must ask ourselves cannot start and end with the labour market. We have to ask how can provide not just growth, but a brilliant childhood in every postcode.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/the-big-future-speaking-to-children-in-liverpool/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Young people with eating disorders in England on the rise31/07/2026 16:25:00
Eating disorders, such as bulimia, anorexia, and binge-eating, are serious mental health problems that can severely affect the quality of life of children and their families. In the UK, it is estimated that there are 1.25 million people with eating disorders, and a disproportionate number are below the age of 25.
Priorities for the new Prime Minister: Views from my Youth Ambassadors on online safety, support for children and families, and the need for an equal and fair society30/07/2026 15:10:00
Yesterday I shared what the first half of my Youth Ambassadors wanted the new Prime Minister to focus on to improve children’s lives – their answers focused on what the Andy Burnham should do to make children’s lives better across health, education, children’s social care and how to improve access to jobs and skills for young people.
Priorities for the new Prime Minister: Views from my Youth Ambassadors on health, jobs, education and children’s social care30/07/2026 12:10:00
“We will help more young people into work by changing the education system and giving them more support – more mental health support.”
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on new education reforms, including offering technical subjects to pupils from age 1428/07/2026 13:20:00
Statement given from the Children’s Commissioner on new education reforms, including offering technical subjects to pupils from age 14.
A new youth voices project to shape how children’s social care is inspected27/07/2026 11:10:00
Care experienced and aged 16-18? The Children’s Commissioner wants to give care experienced children and young people a direct say in how children’s social care services are inspected.
Disabled children may be missing out on free holiday activities, Children’s Commissioner warns23/07/2026 11:05:00
The Children’s Commissioner is warning that disabled children from low-income families are missing the opportunity to enjoy the school holidays because activities are too far away, inaccessible or lack the specialist support they need.
Press Notice: Over a million children referred to mental health services, with highest annual referrals as demand rises faster than systems can respond30/06/2026 09:20:00
Demand for children’s mental health services is rising – and rising faster than in previous years – the Children’s Commissioner has warned, as for the first time more than a million children in England had active referrals to mental health services in England last year – leaving increasing numbers of children waiting for months or years for support.
The need to protect the rights of every child, regardless of their asylum status26/06/2026 12:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have a statutory duty to protect and promote the rights of children – no matter how they get here or what their asylum status is
Press Notice: Children’s Commissioner demands Home Secretary releases data on children affected by plans to withdraw support from failed asylum-seeking families25/06/2026 16:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner for England is demanding the Home Secretary releases figures for the number of children that will be affected by proposals to withdraw support and forcibly remove children and families with failed asylum claims.