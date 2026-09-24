Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The Big Future: Speaking to children in Norfolk
The first few years of my time as Children’s Commissioner were immediately post Covid. In many ways, I imagined that the response to the pandemic, and its impact on children, would be what defined my time as Commissioner.
It is so odd that it so clearly has, and yet in many ways this goes unacknowledged. We spend so much time talking about the realities of being a post-Covid generation, the impact on education and development, or on mental health, and yet it now plays a strangely small role in our nation’s discourse, even when it comes to children.
In these reflections on my visits for my survey The Big Future, I haven’t yet addressed Covid. But as I spoke to scouts on Cromer beach during my visit to Norfolk, it came up unprompted for the first time in a while.
Speaking with young carers supported by the Carers Trust and Caring Together
“The start of Year 7 was a nightmare” one child told me. Another chimed in. “Yeah. I remember the first half of Year 7. It was very quiet, everyone just sat and did their work, and nobody spoke at break time either.”
The shadow Covid had cast was tangible. “I still struggle with crowds and busy environments” another child told me.
Looking at it from one perspective, their education had, in many ways, resumed. I don’t doubt they were learning during that time, furthering their knowledge base and understanding their subjects better. But there was so clearly something missing for them, too. Something quite fundamental, and all too human.
Education in this country has never just been about knowledge. From the very inception of state education post-war, we set out that the purpose of the state education system was to contribute to the spiritual, moral, mental and physical development of our children and as such our nation.
I have always considered this to be essential. It is something we cannot outsource or delegate, not if we are to do it properly. And as I saw those Scouts on Cromer beach, and listened to them talk about their struggles, I realised that the best medicine for their issues was simply ‘each other’.
Speaking with Scouts at Cromer beach
Talking with the Scouts, it struck me how much of their post-Covid experience was about relearning the small, unspoken rules of being together: how to read a room, how to sit with a friend’s disappointment or anger, how to disagree, how to manage the difficulties of being social without disappearing into a screen instead.
It made me think again about what we ask of schools, and what the pandemic stripped out of education. We asked them to deliver a curriculum through a screen, and largely, they did. But the parts of school that happen in corridors, in changing rooms, on the walk to the bus stop, those were the parts nobody could replicate. I don’t think we have fully reckoned with what was lost there, or what it will take to rebuild it. But as a general principle, I think that there is a direction of travel we ought to pursue. Children have a right to learn, certainly, but I think in delivery of that, they have a right to other people.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/the-big-future-speaking-to-children-in-norfolk/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Every child deserves a route to a successful future16/09/2026 09:20:00
Every time I speak to children their voices resonate with me, and I take something back to Westminster.
What should education look like after 2030?14/09/2026 12:20:00
Today I am sharing a guest blog written by one of my former Youth Ambassadors, Rylie. Rylie was part of the first cohort of Ambassadors in 2024 – she has since gone to work as a global advisor on education and youth policy, supporting the Education Beyond 2030 process.
AI in education: Initial reflections from the DfE’s youth advisory panel14/09/2026 09:15:00
How should artificial intelligence be used in education? What opportunities does it offer, what risks does it present and what safeguards should be in place? Most importantly, what will AI mean for the next generation of children and young people?
Press Notice: Thousands of teenagers slipping through the cracks, as 42,000 ‘hidden NEETs’ remain enrolled in colleges but severely absent from learning10/09/2026 13:25:00
Tens of thousands of 16 and 17-year-olds enrolled in further education settings are severely absent and attending learning less than half the time – meaning they are disengaged from education but remain invisible to official NEET figures, the Children’s Commissioner has warned.
Thousands of teenagers slipping through the cracks, as 42,000 ‘hidden NEETs’ remain enrolled in colleges but severely absent from learning09/09/2026 12:15:00
Tens of thousands of 16 and 17-year-olds enrolled in further education settings are severely absent and attending learning less than half the time – meaning they are disengaged from education but remain invisible to official NEET figures, the Children’s Commissioner has warned.
Celebrating youth participation and engagement21/08/2026 14:05:00
Earlier this week, I reflected on why listening to children and young people must be central to the government’s plans for improving children’s lives.
Press Notice: Violence-fixated children referred to Prevent, and then sent back again – Children’s Commissioner demands reform of anti-extremism programme19/08/2026 10:10:10
Two-thirds of Prevent referrals for children made by schools and colleges were returned to education settings – and in almost all of these the cases (93 per cent) the children received no support from Prevent.
The importance of listening to young people and why it must be central to the government’s plans for children17/08/2026 13:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, it’s my job to listen to children and make sure their voices are heard by the people making decisions that shape their lives.