Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The Big Summer Survey – 5 days left to take part
Last month I launched The Big Summer Survey, sparking a national conversation with children in England about their experiences over the summer holidays.
There are five days left to complete The Big Summer Survey. I want to hear from as many children as possible from across the country. So far, over 13,000 children have taken part and had their voices heard.
The Big Summer Survey forms part of my Independent Review into family life which will inform the Government about the best ways to support families across the country, including what role schools can play.
The survey is accessible, takes less than 10 minutes and is open to children aged 7-17 and can be completed at school or at home as part of wider discussions about time with family and the summer holidays. It will close on 24th October.
Find out more and download resources for children and schools here.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/10/20/the-big-summer-survey-5-days-left-to-take-part/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Children’s Commissioner’s response to the IICSA Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse21/10/2022 15:38:00
The Children’s Commissioner’s yesterday responded to the IICSA Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.
This National Adoption Week: Family Profiles20/10/2022 13:38:00
During Part 1 of the Family Review, we heard from families with adopted children about their experiences of adoption.
Getting support right for all adopted children18/10/2022 09:20:00
National Adoption Week is a time to celebrate children that have been adopted, their adoptive parents and wider family networks, as well as the practitioners who support them.
The Children’s Commissioner requests information on all strip searches of children by police forces in England and Wales14/10/2022 13:20:00
I am today requesting further information from the chief officers of all police forces in England and Wales on their practice regarding strip searches of children, using my unique statutory powers.
Share how you use maths in your career and everyday life in our resource for young people14/10/2022 10:20:00
On this year’s National Numeracy Day we launched ‘Where can I go with maths?’ an interactive resource for young people aimed at connecting maths to careers, skills and everyday life.
Better World: The road to COP 27 climate change conference in Egypt13/10/2022 15:05:00
In April 2021, I launched The Big Ask, the largest-ever survey of children in England, which gathered over 550,000 responses. Through The Big Ask, children told me how passionate they are about the environment, about their aspirations for a healthier planet and their concerns for the future of the natural world.
The Children’s Commissioner’s vision for childcare13/10/2022 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner’s vision for childcare (12 October 2022).
The Children’s Commissioner’s Pillars: Better World10/10/2022 15:38:00
In The Big Ask – the largest ever survey of children – children told me that they aspired to have a better, fairer world. Nearly 2 in every 5 children told me that ‘A healthy environment and planet’ was their biggest worry for the future, and 31% said that fairness in society was also a key worry.