The Big Summer Survey – 5 days left to take part

Last month I launched The Big Summer Survey, sparking a national conversation with children in England about their experiences over the summer holidays.

There are five days left to complete The Big Summer Survey. I want to hear from as many children as possible from across the country. So far, over 13,000 children have taken part and had their voices heard.

The Big Summer Survey forms part of my Independent Review into family life which will inform the Government about the best ways to support families across the country, including what role schools can play.

The survey is accessible, takes less than 10 minutes and is open to children aged 7-17 and can be completed at school or at home as part of wider discussions about time with family and the summer holidays. It will close on 24th October.

Take the survey here!

Find out more and download resources for children and schools here.