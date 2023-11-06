The CAA overhauls its Space Regulation website

The changes are a welcome boost for UK companies seeking a space license.

After consulting UK industry, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has overhauled its Space Regulation website, making it simpler, clearer and more helpful for companies seeking a space license.

The site, which contains information on rocket launches, space flight and associated activities, now features a new interactive area that takes applicants through the ins and outs of UK space licensing.

In addition, guidance has also been standardised across licenses, making key information easier to find.

techUK welcomes these changes, which should boost UK innovation by reducing the regulatory burden faced by space SMEs with limited resources.

This is a core focus of techUK's Supercharging UK Tech and Innovation Campaign, which recently convened the UK Space Agency, leading space SMEs and space VCs to explore how the UK can improve access to growth capital for space SMEs looking to scale. You can view the event recording and read a comprehensive summary of the discussion here.

You can visit the CAA's Space site by clicking here.