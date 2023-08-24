The CCRC welcomes cross-organisational inquiry into handling of Andrew Malkinson case

Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk has today (24 August) ordered an independent inquiry into the circumstances and handling of Andrew Malkinson’s case after his conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal earlier this month.

The inquiry will investigate the handling and the role of Greater Manchester Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) played in his conviction and subsequent appeals to ensure lessons are learned from the significant miscarriage of justice he has suffered. The CCRC very much welcome this inquiry.

Earlier this month, the CCRC had already committed to an additional review carried out by an independent KC specifically into the organisation’s handling of Mr Malkinson’s applications.

Helen Pitcher OBE, Chairman of the Criminal Cases Review Commission, said:

“To understand what went wrong in this appalling miscarriage of justice, every organisation involved in handling the case has to fully embrace this whole-system review quite rightly commissioned by the Lord Chancellor.

“We must all contribute fully and engage promptly – and with a commitment to implement any recommendations it draws.

“This cross-organisational review will complement the additional review being led by Chris Henley KC specifically into the CCRC’s handling of Andrew Malkinson’s applications. We always learn lessons from investigations to help with our future work, and due to the nature of this case it’s right that such an exercise is carried out by an independent KC alongside this broader review.”

The CCRC board is made up largely of non-executive officials who provide rigorous scrutiny and oversight of the organisation.

This includes individuals – including the Chairman – who are not involved in casework carried out by its team of UK-wide investigators or referrals decided on by its independent commissioners.

