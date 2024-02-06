Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
The CDEI is now the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit
The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) is changing its name to the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit (RTA) to more accurately reflect its mission.
Following today’s publication of the AI white paper consultation response, the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) will now be known as the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit (RTA).
The name highlights the directorate’s role in developing tools and techniques that enable responsible adoption of AI in the private and public sectors, in support of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s broader mission to drive innovations that change lives and sustain economic growth.
The RTA will continue to champion responsible innovation across the public and private sectors; developing tools that give organisations confidence that AI and data-driven tech work the way they expect.
