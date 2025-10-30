The Central African Republic should continue working with MINUSCA to ensure free, fair and safe elections: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (28 October 2025) by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on MINUSCA.

I join others in expressing condolences to the families of the five peacekeepers from the Democratic Republic of Congo who lost their lives in service last month. The United Kingdom commends their dedicated service and the service of all MINUSCA’s personnel, under SRSG Rugwabzia’s leadership in support of the government and people of the CAR.

I will make three points:

First, the upcoming elections in the Central African Republic represent a significant milestone. The United Kingdom welcomes the publication of the final voter list by the National Electoral Authority, which shows an increase in registered voters and improved gender representation.

We encourage the government of the CAR to continue working with MINUSCA to ensure inclusive, free, fair and safe elections.

Second, the United Kingdom welcomes progress made by the government of CAR, with MINUSCA’s support, on the national disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration and rehabilitation programme.

This programme can play an important role in supporting lasting peace and stability for the people of the CAR. We note that the programme has already contributed to the identification of 202 children for reintegration, and we encourage further such efforts.

Third, we welcome the progress made so far in improving the security situation in CAR but we note that more is needed. We particularly note the continuing impact of the conflict in Sudan on CAR and its neighbours.

We urge the government of the CAR to enhance its border management with Sudan to support refugees and prevent their exploitation by armed elements.

We also encourage the government of CAR to tackle human rights violations and abuses by armed groups including ‘Wagner Ti Azande,’ and ensure perpetrators are held to account.

We encourage the government of CAR to further consider its security partners, to ensure that the people of CAR achieve the sustainable and lasting peace they deserve.

The upcoming elections represent a critical point for the CAR. We look forward to working intensively with all Council members in the coming weeks to secure a renewed mandate for MINUSCA that best supports the realisation of our shared ambitions for long-term peace, stability, and security for the people of the Central African Republic.