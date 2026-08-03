Chatham House
|Printable version
The Ceuta border crisis heaps pressure on Spain’s Sánchez government – and European unity
EXPERT COMMENT
A surge of tens of thousands of migrants into Spain’s North African enclave strains relations with Morocco and EU members like Italy. It could seriously undermine the prime minister’s position.
On 30 July, the border between Morocco and the North African Spanish enclave of Ceuta effectively collapsed. Spanish officials put the number crossing within 24 hours in the tens of thousands, perhaps as many as 50,000. Ceuta’s population is around 85,000.
At least 57 people are reported to have died in what has also become a humanitarian crisis. Spain has deployed the armed forces to support the Guardia Civil, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has travelled to the city. Dramatic images have flooded the media. Some European governments have suggested suspending the Schengen agreement or for Spain to be removed from it. On Friday, Italy unilaterally ordered the closure of its sea and air borders with Spain.
Many in Spain blame the Moroccan government for the crisis. Morocco has never publicly acknowledged using migration as an instrument of pressure against Spain. In this case, Moroccan government sources have blamed ‘criminal organizations’. Indeed, publicly Sánchez has used similar language.
But those who accuse Rabat say surges of migrants into Ceuta and Melilla (Spain’s other enclave on the African continent) have a habit of arriving when Rabat wants Madrid to understand the importance of maintaining good relations – and then of subsiding again once that point has landed.
Whatever the truth, the situation has created a diplomatic crisis – and could see immigration become a leading issue in Spain’s general election next year.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/07/ceuta-border-crisis-heaps-pressure-spains-sanchez-government-and-european-unity
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Europe’s summer of fires: Burnham must centre climate adaptation in policies03/08/2026 12:20:00
The UK government should treat adaptation to the effects of climate change as a core organizing principle of both economic policy at home and foreign policy.
Ukraine’s allies should make an offer to Russians before September’s ‘elections’31/07/2026 09:20:00
Russia’s parliamentary election result will be what the Kremlin wishes it to be. But it is an opportunity for Europe to communicate with a population that is feeling the effects of Putin’s war.
Has the ‘Cockroach’ movement changed Indian politics?30/07/2026 13:10:00
An Indian youth movement led by an organization calling itself ‘the Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP) has called a halt to weeks of protest in India, after securing a significant victory: India’s government has acceded to its key demands, and the education minister has resigned.
Turkey’s S-400 saga shows the hard realities of defence procurement29/07/2026 10:20:00
The country’s purchase of Russian air defences has prevented it from acquiring US F-35 fighter jets. The UAE could face similar issues if it purchases the systems.
Burnham’s Makerfield Test will reshape UK foreign policy. But will it deliver real benefits at home, or risk isolationism and strained alliances abroad?28/07/2026 11:10:00
Pyongyang’s account of the Korean War remains a fabrication. But its rapidly growing strategic leverage is dangerously real.
Why Burnham should back Britain's new clean energy system, not more North Sea drilling28/07/2026 09:10:00
Renewables and electrification could help the new prime minister deliver on his promise to distribute economic benefits across the UK.
The Houthi Red Sea blockade: Will collective maritime security be defended, or break down?27/07/2026 12:20:00
The risk is a prolonged crisis, followed by a breakdown in maritime security cooperation and a widening conflict. But Houthi actions could be addressed by strengthening existing multinational efforts.
What the UK should learn from Kimi K3, WAICO and the Hugging Face incident24/07/2026 15:20:00
Washington and Beijing spent the week arguing about whose models we should use. But the week’s most important news was about what a model did.