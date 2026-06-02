The charity sector is falling behind on AI. It doesn’t have to.

Most small charities know AI could help them. The question they keep running into is: where do we actually start, and how do we do it safely?

This post shares what genuine AI enablement looks like for a small, mission-driven organisation, using our work with The Upper Room as a real example — and sets out what a bespoke AI capacity building programme can look like for your charity or non-profit.

What this article covers: The administrative burden facing small charities, why confidence and safety, not just technology access — are the real barriers to AI adoption, how Breakthrough’s three-stage AI enablement programme worked in practice with The Upper Room, and what AI capacity building could look like for your organisation.

The avoidable admin problem

How routine tasks are quietly consuming the capacity of small charity teams

Picture a charity team of ten people. Each one spending five to ten hours every week entering data into spreadsheets, drafting the same types of emails, pulling together funder reports from scratch. That can be up to 5,000 hours of staff time per year — not on the work they came to do, but on tasks that, in many cases, a well-configured AI tool could handle in minutes.

This is the reality for the vast majority of small charities and non-profits in the UK. It is not a competence problem. It is a capacity problem — and it is entirely solvable.

When Breakthrough worked with The Upper Room — a London-based charity supporting people experiencing homelessness, addiction, and involvement with the justice system — their team identified more than 1,400 hours per year in potential time savings across a ten-person staff. The equivalent of almost a full-time post, given back to the human work that matters most.

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