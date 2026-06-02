Breakthrough
|Printable version
The charity sector is falling behind on AI. It doesn’t have to.
Most small charities know AI could help them. The question they keep running into is: where do we actually start, and how do we do it safely?
This post shares what genuine AI enablement looks like for a small, mission-driven organisation, using our work with The Upper Room as a real example — and sets out what a bespoke AI capacity building programme can look like for your charity or non-profit.
What this article covers: The administrative burden facing small charities, why confidence and safety, not just technology access — are the real barriers to AI adoption, how Breakthrough’s three-stage AI enablement programme worked in practice with The Upper Room, and what AI capacity building could look like for your organisation.
The avoidable admin problem
How routine tasks are quietly consuming the capacity of small charity teams
Picture a charity team of ten people. Each one spending five to ten hours every week entering data into spreadsheets, drafting the same types of emails, pulling together funder reports from scratch. That can be up to 5,000 hours of staff time per year — not on the work they came to do, but on tasks that, in many cases, a well-configured AI tool could handle in minutes.
This is the reality for the vast majority of small charities and non-profits in the UK. It is not a competence problem. It is a capacity problem — and it is entirely solvable.
When Breakthrough worked with The Upper Room — a London-based charity supporting people experiencing homelessness, addiction, and involvement with the justice system — their team identified more than 1,400 hours per year in potential time savings across a ten-person staff. The equivalent of almost a full-time post, given back to the human work that matters most.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://wearebreakthrough.co.uk/the-charity-sector-is-falling-behind-on-ai-it-doesnt-have-to/
Latest News from
Breakthrough
Nearly One Million Young People Are NEET. This Government Report Tells Us Why — and What Has to Change29/05/2026 13:20:00
Today the government published one of the most forensic diagnoses of youth economic exclusion in a generation.
What One AI Session Inside a Prison Revealed About Human Potential — and the UK’s Biggest Untapped Talent Pool28/05/2026 13:20:00
You can tell a session is worthwhile when the people who weren’t intended to be in the room pull up chairs and stay.
What to Look for in an AI Upskilling Partner: A Procurement Guide for Organisations26/05/2026 13:20:00
Most organisations know they need to build AI capability across their workforce.
The Skills Every 2026 Graduate Must Double Down On11/05/2026 13:20:00
You just crossed the stage. You’ve got the scroll, the photos, and the debt. Now what?
The Government Checked the Quality of Our Education. Here’s What They Found.17/04/2026 13:20:00
In December 2024, Breakthrough Social Enterprise had around 30 learners. A brand new training provider, delivering its first Skills Bootcamps, building everything from the ground up.
Why smooth AI outputs can create an illusion of understanding in modern workplaces.13/02/2026 13:20:00
You ask an AI system a complex question about your work. It responds clearly, confidently, and in polished prose.
What Your Boss Sees When You Submit AI-Generated Work10/02/2026 13:20:00
Learn how to use AI intelligently without damaging trust or credibility.
5 AI concepts that you can learn during your tea break22/01/2026 13:20:00
Discover bite-sized AI basics explained to boost thinking and everyday productivity.