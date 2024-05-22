Buckingham Palace
The Chelsea Flower Show 2024
The King and Queen toured some of the many spectacular displays at this annual, colourful event held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
His Majesty’s Patronage of The Royal Horticultural Society, which organises the Show, was recently announced. Both the King and Queen have a long-standing relationship with the RHS, regularly attending the Flower Show.
Their Majesties were joined at the Show by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
This year’s displays included the RHS’s ‘No Adults Allowed’ Garden, designed by Harry Holding and children from Sulivan Primary School - the first time a garden designed by children for children has featured at the show. The garden enables young visitors to take a joyful journey through a fantastical landscape exploring the magic of lush woodland, meadows and a wetland.
The Addleshaw Goddard Junglette Balcony Garden promotes biodiversity, with bird nests, integrated bat boxes and a small pond, providing a sanctuary for city-dwellers.
The Moroto no IE Garden blends the beauty of the natural world with the practicalities of family life. Wall greening is actively incorporated in the design – which considers the environment by integrating it with the building, camouflaging the structure into the surrounding garden.
Established in 1913, on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, the Flower Show has become one of the world’s greatest showcases for horticultural excellence, attracting visitors and exhibitors from across the globe.
Since its beginning, the show has gone from strength to strength. It has grown from 244 exhibitors in 1913 to over 500 today, including gardens, nurseries, floristry, educational displays, and trade stands. The the show attracts 168,000 visitors.
