The Children’s Commissioner launches ‘The Big Ambition’.

Today I am launching ‘The Big Ambition’, a new campaign to hear directly from children, young people, and parents across the country.

As we approach the next General Election, I want to give children an opportunity to tell me what they need to make their lives better. Often their voices are overlooked about decisions that directly impact them.

I want to hear about what children and young enjoy about their schools, communities, family life, and the wider world. And I also want to know what they want for the future, their hopes, dreams, and aspirations.

My survey is for children and young people aged 6-18 and parents of children and young people aged 0-18 to capture the voices of all children in England.

This is an opportunity to hear from all children, in every part of the country and in every setting. The survey will be used to encourage policymakers to think about children and young people’s needs, to ensure children’s voices are reflected in the decisions that will affect them in years to come.

I hope that The Big Ambition will provide a comprehensive picture of the practical things that children want to see, which I will then encourage all political parties to adopt.

To find out more head to The Big Ambition page. To take part in my survey please visit: www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/thebigambition