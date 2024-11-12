Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The Children’s Commissioner shares activities for Maths Week England 2024
Maths Week England is a week-long FREE national festival of all things maths! With over 800.000 students already registered, Maths Week England provides a platform for everyone to immerse themselves in the magic of maths and raise the profile of the subject whilst, at the same time, encouraging children to pursue maths by promoting a more positive and inclusive approach.
“I can’t think any area of life where maths skills aren’t needed’”– Young person, roundtable.
The main aim of Maths Week is to make maths accessible to all students, of all backgrounds. On its website they share activities and support to help teachers with planning special, low-cost yet high-impact maths activities.
To mark Maths Week England the Children’s Commissioner is sharing a variety of resources including activities for children and young people and a report later in the week which shines new light on children’s views about mathematics.
Interactive resources
As part of the Children’s Commissioner’s focus on Maths Week England we are highlighting ‘The Big Ambition Local Area Interactive Maps’ which show in statistics the voices, views and experiences of children from The Big Ambition survey. You can use the maps to understand the lives and aspirations of children across England and you can download the full data set to analyse with your students, exploring variation between local authorities, parliamentary constituencies and regions.
In our short video the Commissioner shares some background on The Big Ambition survey and introduces the Local Area Interactive Maps. You can share what your students create with us via social media using #TheBigAmbition.
The Commissioner is also sharing ‘Where Can I go with Maths?’, an interactive quiz connecting the maths you learn in school to careers, skills and everyday life. It allows students to match themselves to careers that use maths or maths skills that relate to the areas of maths they like and the skills they feel are their strongest. It showcases lots of different careers from scientists, engineers and analysts to designers, carpenters, bakers and special effects artists. Head to the Children’s Commissioner’s maths page to find out more.
For other activities for children and young people visit our things to do page.
Maths Week England provides a great opportunity to get creative with how to teach and have fun with maths. Find out more and see all the activities on their website.
Children’s views on mathematics
Later in the week we will be publishing our report sharing children’s views on mathematics.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/the-childrens-commissioner-shares-activities-for-maths-week-england-2024/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Why safety and care must come before force in youth justice06/11/2024 09:20:00
When I speak to children about what it’s like to be a child in England, a theme that often comes up is their desire to feel safe and confident in their homes, schools and local areas.
What is this plan for? The purpose and content of children in need plans05/11/2024 09:20:00
A new report from the Children’s Commissioner has raised concerns about the quality and consistency of support for some of England’s most vulnerable children, with decisions about their care often driven by local capacity and resource rather than the needs of families.
National Care Leavers Week: In Their Own Words04/11/2024 12:20:00
Last week was National Care Leavers Week, with the theme ‘All of Us, We are One.’ It’s been a week of celebrating care experienced young people through events across the country, the lighting up of municipal buildings on Thursday 31st October and #NCLW adverts on Channel 4.
Advocacy for children in accommodation rated inadequate01/11/2024 15:10:00
Every child in care should have a stable loving home and deserves a say about where they live and what it’s like. They should have access to advocates who can help them with this – but this is not always the case.
Budget 2024: Children’s Commissioner’s reaction01/11/2024 12:20:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivered the Budget in which she announced plans to rebuild public services.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing reasonable physical punishment of children22/10/2024 12:20:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing reasonable physical punishment of children (21 October 2024).
“We are robbing children of their childhoods” – new data reveals years-long waits for children’s autism diagnoses21/10/2024 13:33:00
An abridged version of the below blog appeared in The Sunday Times on October 13th.
Children’s Commissioner warns of invisible crisis as delays and inequalities laid bare among children with neurodevelopmental conditions16/10/2024 09:20:00
An estimated 400,000 children – around 3% of all children in England – are seeking support from health services for a suspected neurodevelopmental condition.