The Children’s Commissioner shares activities for Maths Week England 2024

Maths Week England is a week-long FREE national festival of all things maths! With over 800.000 students already registered, Maths Week England provides a platform for everyone to immerse themselves in the magic of maths and raise the profile of the subject whilst, at the same time, encouraging children to pursue maths by promoting a more positive and inclusive approach.

“I can’t think any area of life where maths skills aren’t needed’”– Young person, roundtable.

The main aim of Maths Week is to make maths accessible to all students, of all backgrounds. On its website they share activities and support to help teachers with planning special, low-cost yet high-impact maths activities.

To mark Maths Week England the Children’s Commissioner is sharing a variety of resources including activities for children and young people and a report later in the week which shines new light on children’s views about mathematics.

Interactive resources

As part of the Children’s Commissioner’s focus on Maths Week England we are highlighting ‘The Big Ambition Local Area Interactive Maps’ which show in statistics the voices, views and experiences of children from The Big Ambition survey. You can use the maps to understand the lives and aspirations of children across England and you can download the full data set to analyse with your students, exploring variation between local authorities, parliamentary constituencies and regions.

In our short video the Commissioner shares some background on The Big Ambition survey and introduces the Local Area Interactive Maps. You can share what your students create with us via social media using #TheBigAmbition.

The Commissioner is also sharing ‘Where Can I go with Maths?’, an interactive quiz connecting the maths you learn in school to careers, skills and everyday life. It allows students to match themselves to careers that use maths or maths skills that relate to the areas of maths they like and the skills they feel are their strongest. It showcases lots of different careers from scientists, engineers and analysts to designers, carpenters, bakers and special effects artists. Head to the Children’s Commissioner’s maths page to find out more.

For other activities for children and young people visit our things to do page.

Maths Week England provides a great opportunity to get creative with how to teach and have fun with maths. Find out more and see all the activities on their website.

Children’s views on mathematics

Later in the week we will be publishing our report sharing children’s views on mathematics.