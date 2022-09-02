Children’s Commissioner
The Children’s Commissioner’s Pillars: Family
“Family is everything” – Teenage boy
Family was a key theme in The Big Ask – the largest ever survey of children – and 8 in 10 children told us that they were happy with their family life. But for those who weren’t, they were far more likely to be unhappy overall.
Children tell me that there is no such thing as a ‘normal’ family – they can be in all shapes and sizes. It doesn’t matter what a family looks like, just that it is loving and supportive. Every child deserves to grow up in a loving family.
That is why I was so delighted to be asked by Government to carry out an independent review of family life. As part of my Family Review, my team and I are going around the country speaking to children, parents, carers and professionals to find out what more is needed to help every family thrive.
I’m excited to share what we find with Government, and all of you, later this week.
