The Christmas markets and New Years Eve fireworks you can reach for no more than £3

Take the bus for a festive day out this Christmas.

government’s £3 bus fare cap continues to help families tackle the cost of living, allowing families to travel to festive events for less

in place until March 2027, the £3 fare cap will give people all the way from Southend to Sunderland, the option to leave the car at home over the holidays to attend Christmas markets or firework nights on New Year’s Eve

continues government plan to reverse decline in bus services, following the Bus Services Act and last week’s £3 billion funding boost

Lovers of all things festive are being encouraged to leave the car at home this Christmas, thanks to the government’s £3 bus fare cap.

With tens of thousands of people flocking to Christmas markets over the coming days the bus offers a cheap and easy approach to get families out and about over the coming weeks.

Not only is it more hassle-free to get the bus to these markets but it also means everyone can enjoy their day without the worry of driving home.

Thanks to the government’s support for bus services, passengers can enjoy their favourite festivities, while saving pennies. For instance Southampton’s Park & Ride route will cost just £3 for up to 5 people until January 4 – just one example of local authorities going further to reduce the costs for passengers.

With numerous New Year’s Eve firework displays also taking place across the country, ranging from Sunderland’s famous fireworks event around Keel Square to Southend’s spectacular seafront display, there are even more opportunities to take advantage of government-subsidised fares.

Roads and Buses Minister Simon Lightwood said:

Christmas is the time of year for seeing friends and family, making it the perfect opportunity to take advantage of our £3 bus fares, leave the car at home and save money. The UK has so many exciting events during this festive period for people to enjoy, whether it be cosy markets or exciting New Year’s Eve firework displays. We’re putting passengers first, investing £3 billion into bus services, there has never been a chance to get on board than this Christmas.

The government has made huge strides in its bus revolution over the past year. Just last week the government announced a multi-year, £3 billion investment in bus services across the country.

This can then be spent by local authorities in whatever way they see fit, whether that be lowering fares and introducing new routes or investing in new bus stations and zero-emission buses.

Meanwhile in October it passed its Bus Services Act, handing local leaders the power over how to run their bus services, overturning the ban on council-owned bus companies, and making it easier for them to franchise their services – as seen successfully in Manchester.

The £3 fare cap continues to help commuters with the cost of living, and in addition to the new rail fare freeze will keep journeys affordable and reliable for working people while helping families keep more money in their pockets.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

From buzzing Christmas markets to magical light trails to cosy pub lunches, there is always so much going on in England during the festive season. The capped bus fare makes it even easier for more of us to explore our brilliant destinations and enjoy the exciting events on offer, all in a relaxing and environmentally friendly way. Whether planning a trip out with family and friends, discovering a new visitor attraction or attending a New Year’s event, I know you will have a fantastic time, and our tourism and hospitality businesses will be very pleased to welcome you.

Alison Edwards, Director of Policy and External Relations at the Confederation of Passenger Transport, said:

Buses are the nation’s favourite form of public transport, carrying nearly 10 million passengers a day. They are a green, affordable and convenient alternative to travelling by car. For those that do not normally use the bus, Christmas is the perfect time to leave the car at home, take advantage of great value fares and give the bus a go.