WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
The CIPD and Transport for Wales welcome bold plans to get more Welsh people into work
New funding that will support more people into work has been welcomed by the CIPD in Wales and Transport for Wales, who share a commitment to help create fair work and quality jobs.
Announced as part of the UK Government’s ‘Get Britain Working’ plans, the ‘inactivity trailblazer’ will see £125 million invested in eight areas*, including Wales. This funding will enable local areas to create their own local plans to help people access health and skills support, so they can secure paid employment.
Under the new ‘Get Britian Working’ plans, a review is also planned to see how employers can recruit and retain employees with health conditions, mobility issues and those returning to work after periods of sickness or longer-term absence.
The CIPD in Wales – the professional body for HR and people development - has long supported the Welsh workforce with championing fair work employment practices across Wales and helping employers to recruit talent from marginalised and disadvantaged groups.
Marek Zemanik, senior public policy advisor for the UK nations at the CIPD, said:
“The UK Government’s focus on breaking down barriers to employment– including for those that are disadvantaged – and providing more joined up local support will be invaluable in helping more people get into paid employment.
“As the CIPD, we will be engaging with our Welsh members in the people profession to inform this important review and ensure that those that are able to work, can find work that also works for them.”
Katie Harris strategic operational lead for early talent at Transport for Wales added:
“Giving local authorities in Wales the power and money to design their own Get Britain Working Plan will deliver real employment opportunities for people who know their communities best.
“As a business we strive to build a diverse team that mirrors the communities we serve. This is why we we’re looking forward to seeing the trailblazer scheme in action and the talent that will emerge as a result of barriers to work being broken.”
The trailblazer comes at a pivotal time for Welsh workers as new data from the Welsh Government’s latest Labour Market report (from November 2024) shows the number of individuals aged 16-64 who are economically inactive in Wales stands at 25.9% - higher than the UK national figure of 21.8%.
In response, the CIPD in Wales has called for a broader ambition from the Welsh Government to make apprenticeships a more viable alternative to university for more young people and to improve vocational pathways into employment.
Notes to editors
- You can access the Get Britain Working White Paper here. paper
- The inactivity trailblazers will be in: West Yorkshire, the North East, South Yorkshire, York and North Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, two in London and one in Wales.
- The CIPD in Wales has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting our economies and societies. It’s the professional body for HR, L&D, OD and all people professionals – experts in people, work and change. With almost 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using its research, insights and learning – it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It’s a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in November 202416/12/2024 12:15:00
This report was issued in December 2024 and covers the time period 1 November 2024 to 30 November 2024 inclusive.
LGA - Urgent call for reform of England’s local government funding system16/12/2024 10:05:00
A new report from the Local Government Association (LGA), SOLACE, and CIPFA calls for urgent reform of the local government funding system, highlighting that an outdated and complex funding model is hindering councils’ ability to plan effectively and meet the growing needs of their communities.
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom imposing a £10.5m fine on Royal Mail for failing to meet delivery targets16/12/2024 09:05:00
Responding to Ofcom's announcement that Royal Mail is to be fined £10.5m for failing to meet its delivery targets in the 2023/24 financial year, Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice said: “Failing to hit a single delivery target for nearly five years is simply unacceptable by Royal Mail and it’s consumers left facing the consequences.
CBI responds to October 2024 GDP figures13/12/2024 16:05:00
Ben Jones, Lead Economist, CBI, responds to October 2024 GDP figures
TUC: Bank of England must keep moving with interest rate cuts to support growth13/12/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Friday) ONS data showing monthly growth fell by 0.1% in October.
LGA responds to changes to National Planning Policy Framework13/12/2024 11:05:00
Cllr Adam Hug, LGA Housing spokesperson responded to the Government's changes to the National Planning Policy Framework
Citizens Advice responds to Ofcom's Pricing Trends report13/12/2024 10:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Ofcom’s Pricing trends for communications services in the UK report
Chief Medical Officer’s annual report Health in Cities – LGA response13/12/2024 09:05:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the Chief Medical Officer’s annual report, Health in Cities
CBI responds to the Deputy Prime Minister's new National Planning Policy Framework12/12/2024 12:15:00
CBI has responded to the Deputy Prime Minister's new National Planning Policy Framework.