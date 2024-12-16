The CIPD and Transport for Wales welcome bold plans to get more Welsh people into work

New funding that will support more people into work has been welcomed by the CIPD in Wales and Transport for Wales, who share a commitment to help create fair work and quality jobs.

Announced as part of the UK Government’s ‘Get Britain Working’ plans, the ‘inactivity trailblazer’ will see £125 million invested in eight areas*, including Wales. This funding will enable local areas to create their own local plans to help people access health and skills support, so they can secure paid employment.

Under the new ‘Get Britian Working’ plans, a review is also planned to see how employers can recruit and retain employees with health conditions, mobility issues and those returning to work after periods of sickness or longer-term absence.

The CIPD in Wales – the professional body for HR and people development - has long supported the Welsh workforce with championing fair work employment practices across Wales and helping employers to recruit talent from marginalised and disadvantaged groups.

Marek Zemanik, senior public policy advisor for the UK nations at the CIPD, said:

“The UK Government’s focus on breaking down barriers to employment– including for those that are disadvantaged – and providing more joined up local support will be invaluable in helping more people get into paid employment.

“As the CIPD, we will be engaging with our Welsh members in the people profession to inform this important review and ensure that those that are able to work, can find work that also works for them.”

Katie Harris strategic operational lead for early talent at Transport for Wales added:

“Giving local authorities in Wales the power and money to design their own Get Britain Working Plan will deliver real employment opportunities for people who know their communities best.

“As a business we strive to build a diverse team that mirrors the communities we serve. This is why we we’re looking forward to seeing the trailblazer scheme in action and the talent that will emerge as a result of barriers to work being broken.”

The trailblazer comes at a pivotal time for Welsh workers as new data from the Welsh Government’s latest Labour Market report (from November 2024) shows the number of individuals aged 16-64 who are economically inactive in Wales stands at 25.9% - higher than the UK national figure of 21.8%.

In response, the CIPD in Wales has called for a broader ambition from the Welsh Government to make apprenticeships a more viable alternative to university for more young people and to improve vocational pathways into employment.

