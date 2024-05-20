The CIPD recognises the NHS in England’s commitment to their people teams through People Development Partner status

This International HR Day (Monday 20 May) the CIPD has awarded the NHS in England, which employs over 1.4 million people across the UK, with People Development Partner (PDP) status.

Through PDP status, the CIPD recognises organisations that are dedicated to the development of their people professionals. This is measured against key criteria, including recognition of the CIPD profession map, by providing entry points into the people profession, and promoting and investing in continuing professional development (CPD).

To achieve PDP status with the CIPD, NHS England has developed the NHS People Profession Map, defining the values, knowledge, and behaviours that people professionals across the country demonstrate as experts in people, work, and change. It has also introduced a new apprenticeship framework that includes all levels of HR and L&D employees, providing an additional route into the profession.

So far, over 250 NHS people professionals in England have embarked on the CIPD’s accredited programmes in strategic workforce planning and equality, diversity and inclusion, and an increasing number are completing experience assessments, to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and behaviours.

Peter Cheese, Chief Executive at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, said:

“We’re delighted to announce the NHS in England as our latest People Development Partner. As one of the UK’s largest employers, the NHS needs a strong people team behind it and PDP status shows a firm and ongoing commitment to recognise, develop, and invest in its people professionals.

“By becoming a PDP, the NHS in England can provide a roadmap for continuous improvement and ensure that its people professionals are developing the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the needs of the wider workforce, and can continue to support the capabilities and outcomes of this vital organisation for us all.”

Thomas Simons, Chief HR & OD Officer at NHS England, said:

"We're proud to have achieved CIPD People Development Partner status. With it we're able to further demonstrate our commitment to our people profession through our customised NHS People Profession Map, training, accreditation and apprenticeship framework. We're already seeing positive outcomes, advancing our ongoing journey to better support our people and meet the needs of our communities.

“Building upon our provision of development offers we are able to strengthen our people profession’s capability and expertise, as we continue to drive workforce and transformational change. This all links in to the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan ambitions which ultimately ensures that our staff are able to deliver the very best in patient care."

Notes to editors