The House of Lords Conduct Committee has today published a report on the conduct of Baroness D’Souza.

The report follows an investigation by the independent House of Lords Commissioner for Standards, which followed a referral from the Metropolitan Police. The Commissioner considered a letter Baroness D’Souza had sent to Met Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, regarding certain speeding offences. The Commissioner found that Baroness D’Souza had breached the Code of Conduct by seeking to influence a live police investigation, thereby failing to act on her personal honour. As sanction, he recommended that Baroness D’Souza be suspended from the service of the House for eight weeks. The Conduct Committee has upheld this sanction.

The Conduct Committee’s report will now need to be agreed by the House prior to the sanction taking effect. The House is expected to consider the report on 23 October 2025.

