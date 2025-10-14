Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
The conduct of Baroness D'Souza
The House of Lords Conduct Committee has today published a report on the conduct of Baroness D’Souza.
- Report: The conduct Baroness D'Souza (HTML)
- Report: The conduct of Baroness D'Souza (PDF)
- Conduct Committee
The report follows an investigation by the independent House of Lords Commissioner for Standards, which followed a referral from the Metropolitan Police. The Commissioner considered a letter Baroness D’Souza had sent to Met Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, regarding certain speeding offences. The Commissioner found that Baroness D’Souza had breached the Code of Conduct by seeking to influence a live police investigation, thereby failing to act on her personal honour. As sanction, he recommended that Baroness D’Souza be suspended from the service of the House for eight weeks. The Conduct Committee has upheld this sanction.
The Conduct Committee’s report will now need to be agreed by the House prior to the sanction taking effect. The House is expected to consider the report on 23 October 2025.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/402/conduct-committee/news/209608/the-conduct-of-baroness-dsouza/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Flooding victims need single trusted line to expert help and clear accountability, MPs recommend14/10/2025 09:25:00
The Government must set up a single national flood reporting and information service to prevent homes and livelihoods being exposed, a cross-party Committee of MPs has warned.
FCDO cuts “a gift to China and Russia" at the UN23/09/2025 11:25:00
The United Nations (UN) and multilateralism are under grave threat, and recent Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) cuts open the door to malign influence at the UN Security Council, a report by the Foreign Affairs Committee has found.
Given the scale of Scotland’s drug death crisis, Glasgow’s Pilot Safer Drug Consumption Facility must be considered on its merits18/09/2025 11:25:00
The recent (16 September 2025) report from the Scottish Affairs Committee comes just days after official figures indicated that Scotland has the highest rate of drug related deaths per head of population anywhere in Europe.
As Trump visits the UK for an unprecedented second State Visit, it’s time for “maximum pressure” to secure trade and technology alliance15/09/2025 16:05:00
In a report yesterday the Commons Business and Trade Committee says President Trump’s State Visit is the moment to maximise pressure on the United States to agree final terms of a full Economic Prosperity Deal that will end sectoral uncertainty, secure critical supply chains and drive investment into the UK.
Govt response appears unwilling to stand up to utility companies over street works, MPs say12/09/2025 16:25:00
The Transport Committee has published the Government’s response to its recent report on street works, rejecting the majority of its recommendations which sought to reduce the disruption caused by lengthy and often repeated street works by utility companies.
More action needed to tackle FGM in the UK and support its victims, WEC finds12/09/2025 14:25:00
Evidence indicates that Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is both taking place in the UK and that UK citizens or residents are being taken abroad to undergo this form of gender-based violence, a new report by the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has warned.
Treaty scrutiny in Westminster: addressing the accountability gap11/09/2025 16:25:00
The House of Lords International Agreements Committee has today published its report, “Treaty scrutiny in Westminster: addressing the accountability gap”.
Scotland at risk of losing ‘generational opportunity’ to become European space launch leader11/09/2025 12:05:00
Yesterday’s report from the Scottish Affairs Committee concludes that the UK Government must go ‘further and faster’ to help Scotland establish itself as a leader in space launch.
MPs: Careers service reform an ‘exciting opportunity’ needing more detail11/09/2025 11:05:00
MPs on the Commons Work and Pensions Committee have praised the establishment of the new jobs and career service but called for the Government to “urgently bring forward more details” on its plans, warning that uncertainty is putting service delivery at risk.