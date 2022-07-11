The House of Lords Conduct Committee recently (08 July 2022) published a report on the conduct of Lord Lea of Crondall.

The Commissioner, who investigates complaints against members, found Lord Lea breached the Code of Conduct by bullying and harassing three members of the parliamentary community.

As Lord Lea has retired from the House, the sanctions set out in the Guide to the Code of Conduct do not apply. The Commissioner has instead recommended that Lord Lea’s access privileges as a retired member be permanently revoked. The Conduct Committee has endorsed this recommendation, which will now be considered by the House of Lords Commission.

