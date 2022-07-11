Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
The conduct of Lord Lea of Crondall
The House of Lords Conduct Committee recently (08 July 2022) published a report on the conduct of Lord Lea of Crondall.
- Report: The conduct of Lord Lea of Crondall (HTML)
- Report: The conduct of Lord Lea of Crondall (PDF)
- Conduct Committee
The Commissioner, who investigates complaints against members, found Lord Lea breached the Code of Conduct by bullying and harassing three members of the parliamentary community.
As Lord Lea has retired from the House, the sanctions set out in the Guide to the Code of Conduct do not apply. The Commissioner has instead recommended that Lord Lea’s access privileges as a retired member be permanently revoked. The Conduct Committee has endorsed this recommendation, which will now be considered by the House of Lords Commission.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/402/conduct-committee/news/171963/the-conduct-of-lord-lea-of-crondall/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Half a million Scots could struggle to access their cash as banks speed up closures to dodge UK Government laws to protect services11/07/2022 13:05:00
Access to cash in Scotland has been decimated in recent years, the Scottish Affairs Committee warns today as it publishes its report, Access to Cash in Scotland.
“Host of indefensible system failings” damaging educational and employment outcomes for children in care11/07/2022 11:38:00
System-wide failings are resulting in looked-after children receiving inadequate and 'unacceptable' education.
Cabinet Office rejects recommendations to improve transparency of its FOI handling08/07/2022 15:33:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee publishes the Government’s response to its report on ‘The Cabinet Office Freedom of Information Clearing House’.
Government response to Court Capacity report published08/07/2022 11:38:00
The Justice Committee publishes the Government’s response to its report into Court Capacity.
Committee activity in House of Lords reviewed during 2021-22 Parliamentary Session07/07/2022 15:33:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee today publishes its report on Committee activity in 2021–22.
Government commits to improving communication around Basic Income Pilot and Pension Credit following recommendations from the Welsh Affairs Committee07/07/2022 11:38:00
In response to the Welsh Affairs Committee’s report on the benefits system in Wales, the Government has confirmed work being undertaken to ensure more people are aware of their ability to claim Pension Credit.
MPs propose amendments to Online Safety Bill to ensure Ofcom independence04/07/2022 15:33:00
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has put forward amendments to the Government’s proposed online safety legislation.
Committee publishes Procedural Protocol to accompany MPs Code of Conduct and final proposals for Guide to the Rules04/07/2022 11:38:00
The Committee on Standards publishes its proposed Procedural Protocol – bringing together in a single document all the processes for how breaches of the MPs’ Code of Conduct are dealt with.