The Conduct Committee has published a report on the conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood (Kulveer Ranger). Annexed to the Committee’s report is a separate report by the independent Commissioner for Standards, which finds that Lord Ranger of Northwood breached the prohibition in paragraph 19 of the Code of Conduct on bullying and harassment.

The Commissioner recommended that Lord Ranger of Northwood be suspended for a week. Lord Ranger of Northwood did not appeal the Commissioner’s findings, but the Committee decided that the sanction needed further consideration. After inviting representations from the parties to the complaint, including Lord Ranger of Northwood, the Committee recommended that he be suspended for three weeks, and that he be denied access to bars in the House of Lords for 12 months.

The House will be asked to agree the report and sanction after the Whitsun recess.