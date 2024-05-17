Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
The conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood
The Conduct Committee has published a report on the conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood (Kulveer Ranger). Annexed to the Committee’s report is a separate report by the independent Commissioner for Standards, which finds that Lord Ranger of Northwood breached the prohibition in paragraph 19 of the Code of Conduct on bullying and harassment.
- Report: The conduct Lord Ranger of Northwood (HTML)
- Report: The conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood (PDF)
- Conduct Committee
The Commissioner recommended that Lord Ranger of Northwood be suspended for a week. Lord Ranger of Northwood did not appeal the Commissioner’s findings, but the Committee decided that the sanction needed further consideration. After inviting representations from the parties to the complaint, including Lord Ranger of Northwood, the Committee recommended that he be suspended for three weeks, and that he be denied access to bars in the House of Lords for 12 months.
The House will be asked to agree the report and sanction after the Whitsun recess.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/402/conduct-committee/news/201551/the-conduct-of-lord-ranger-of-northwood/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Education Committee publishes report on teacher recruitment, training and retention17/05/2024 13:15:00
With the country facing a deepening shortage of secondary school teachers, the Education Committee calls on the Government to invest in programmes to boost recruitment, training and retention in the profession.
Procedure Committee publishes report on Written Parliamentary Questions in 2022–23 Session15/05/2024 09:15:00
The House of Commons Procedure Committee yesterday published its report on Written Parliamentary Questions (WPQs) monitoring in the last Parliamentary Session (2022-23).
Government must invest in building new social homes to tackle chronic housing shortage, say MPs08/05/2024 15:15:00
The range of financial pressures facing social housing providers has resulted in the building of less social housing and exacerbated a chronic social housing shortage in England, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today (Wednesday).
Use of WhatsApp for lobbying needs greater transparency, say MPs02/05/2024 11:20:00
Lobbying of Ministers over WhatsApp and other Non-Corporate Communication Channels (NCCCs), should be subject to the same disclosure regime as face-to-face meetings, says the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in its new report.
Committee publishes Government response to Large Language Models report – more action needed on copyright and market competition02/05/2024 10:20:00
Baroness Stowell of Beeston, Chair of the Communications and Digital Committee, writes to Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology following the publication of the Government’s response to the Committee’s report ‘Large language models and generative AI’.
Committee brands Government answers on adapting to heatwaves a “missed opportunity”30/04/2024 15:15:15
The Environmental Audit Committee expects the Government to provide more detail on its plans to adapt the UK to climate change, as it publishes the Government’s response to its report on Heat Resilience and Sustainable Cooling.
MPs publish report on Government’s Holocaust Memorial proposals26/04/2024 12:20:00
MPs today publish their report on the Government’s plans for a Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre next to Parliament.
Freeports and investment zones governance ‘must be urgently improved’, say MPs26/04/2024 11:20:00
A new report by the cross-party Business and Trade Committee demands the Government ‘urgently improve’ governance and transparency at freeports and investment zones.