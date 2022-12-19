The conduct of the Earl of Shrewsbury and the conduct of Baroness Goudie

The House of Lords Conduct Committee recently (16 December 2022) published two reports, one on the conduct of the Earl of Shrewsbury, and the other on the conduct of Baroness Goudie.

The two reports are unconnected, and the investigations were undertaken separately by the two independent Commissioners for Standards.

In the case of the Earl of Shrewsbury, the Commissioner (Akbar Khan) found that he breached the Code of Conduct by providing parliamentary advice and services in return for payment. The investigation arose out of Lord Shrewsbury’s work as a consultant for SpectrumX, a company involved in the production of healthcare products, between June 2020 and January 2022. The Committee agrees with the Commissioner’s recommendation that Lord Shrewsbury be suspended from the House for a period of nine months.

In the case of Baroness Goudie, the Commissioner (Martin Jelley) found that she breached the Code of Conduct by agreeing to provide parliamentary advice in return for payment, and that she also breached the rules on the use of the House’s facilities. The case relates to Lady Goudie’s conduct in 2016 and 2017, when she provided parliamentary advice to a company called ecoLegacy Ltd. The Committee agrees with the Commissioner’s recommendation that Lady Goudie be suspended from the House for a period of six months.

The House will be asked to agree the reports and sanctions early in January. Under Standing Order 68, members cannot debate the reports or sanctions, but can vote on whether or not to approve them.

