The continued advance into DRC of M23 and the Rwandan Defence Forces is a breach of the UN charter: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Democratic Republic of the Congo.

I will make three points.

First, we express our deep concern at the continued advance into DRC of the M23 and Rwandan Defence Forces.

This is an unacceptable violation of DRC’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a breach of the UN Charter.

The occupation of Bukavu is a serious escalation which heightens the risk of a wider regional conflict.

The United Kingdom is clear that there needs to be an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue via African-led peace processes.

There can be no military solution. As my Foreign Secretary has said, Rwanda must withdraw its troops.

The UK is actively considering next steps, alongside international partners, including the possibility of a review of all UK support to Rwanda.

Second, urgent action is needed to halt the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation.

The M23 and Rwandan Defence Forces’ takeover of Goma has displaced close to one million people in North and South Kivu.

Hundreds of thousands are now in desperate need of lifesaving support.

Civilians, particularly women and girls, are at increased risk of violence, including sexual violence.

We have seen harrowing reports, including of 165 women raped and many burned alive at Goma Muzenze Prison earlier this month.

The parties to the conflict must adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law.

And humanitarian access, especially via Goma airport, should urgently be restored.

Third, MONUSCO’s freedom of movement is essential to support the protection of civilians and facilitate aid delivery.

Restrictions by the M23 and Rwandan Defence Forces are unacceptable.

The parties must respect MONUSCO’s mandate, as authorised by this Council.

The UK strongly condemns all attacks on UN peacekeepers and recalls that attacks on MONUSCO could be grounds for UN sanctions.

President, to conclude, the UK welcomes regional efforts to secure a lasting solution to this conflict.

We welcome the contribution of the recent joint EAC and SADC summit and the AU PSC summit.

We urge DRC and Rwanda to engage in good faith in existing peace processes.

We need to see the rapid implementation of the actions agreed at the summits, supported by urgent action by this Council.