CCW
|Printable version
The cost of capital: striking a fair balance for customers and companies
One of the most important decisions made during each Price Review that affects customers is the assumption the regulator Ofwat makes about how much it will cost water companies to raise finance in order for them to invest.
This cost can account for around a fifth of the average customer bill and is known as the weighted average cost of capital (WaCC), with companies able to raise the finance needed to fund their operations from either debt or equity providers.
Long-standing concerns about over generosity
We have long held concerns that the WaCC at previous price reviews has been too high. This has been financially beneficial to company shareholders but at a cost to customers.
The recent article by Utility Week, ‘Tapping into debt’ has also highlighted over generosity of the WaCC.
Given its impact on customers’ bills, we commissioned an independent review of Ofwat’s early view on what the WaCC should be set at for the next price review period (PR24). MCC Economics’ market-led review identified 24 signals that the true WaCC is lower than Ofwat’s early view (16 on the cost of equity, 8 on the cost of debt).
Potential £2.6 billion saving on bills
Once these are taken into account it points to a WaCC allowance of 2.69%[1] against Ofwat’s early view of 3.23%. MCC estimates that this lower figure could save customers around £2.6 billion over the 2025-30 price control period. That’s roughly £20 a year off each household bill.
We have shared these findings with Ofwat and the regulator has committed to take the report into account when setting the WaCC it uses for its Draft Determinations in May/June 2024, ahead of its final decisions in December 2024. This is when price limits for the 2025-30 period will be set.
[1] Reflecting the wholesale WaCC which excludes retail margin of 0.6% in both MCC Economics view and Ofwat’s
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/the-cost-of-capital-striking-a-fair-balance-for-customers-and-companies/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW Statement: Ofwat launch customer-focused licence consultation12/05/2023 10:10:00
CCW is supportive of plans by Ofwat to introduce a customer-focused licence condition. This would put enforceable obligations on water companies to provide the high standard of services that customers have a right to expect.
Action on the environment key to water companies building trust with people05/05/2023 12:20:00
Action to protect the environment and fix leaks must be a priority for water companies to build trust with their customers, according to a new study from the Consumer Council for Water.
New research lifts the lid on people’s unusual water habits20/04/2023 12:20:00
Almost 1 in 5 people have left the tap running to drown out the sound of them using the toilet, according to new research which has lifted the lid on our water habits.
Time for water market to deliver for all business customers, warns CCW16/03/2023 10:05:00
Proposals have been unveiled to breathe new life into the water retail market after an in-depth review concluded it is still not delivering benefits for most business customers in England.
Water bill rises will bring more uncertainty to struggling households, says CCW02/02/2023 12:10:00
The largest rise in the average household water and sewerage bill for almost 20 years could prove a tipping point for the one in five customers already struggling to pay.
Water retailers need to go the extra mile to help businesses and boost customer satisfaction11/01/2023 16:05:00
The Consumer Council for Water’s (CCW) fourth Testing the Waters report, which looks at how business customers in England and Wales feel about the water, sewerage and retail services they receive, is published today.
Statement: Water companies must not add to households’ worries with poor service08/12/2022 16:10:00
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says water companies must not add to the worries of households through poor service.
North West families could save £1,270 a year by using less water and energy24/11/2022 12:20:00
As the cost of living continues to put pressure on household bills, figures show that families in the North West of England could save around £1,270 a year if they can reduce their use of water at home.