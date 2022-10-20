The cost of living emergency - in your area

This government’s failure to deal with the cost of living emergency is taking a heavy toll.

The cost of living emergency is hitting family budgets in every area – and every parliamentary constituency. Many families can’t afford to eat or keep warm this autumn. Rent and mortgage costs keep going up.

The TUC yesterday launched a new tool so you can see the impact of the cost of living crisis in your area. Warning: the the figures are shocking.

Want to see the impact where you live? Search your postcode.

We all want to live in a country where working people make enough to live on, and thrive.

By getting the general public outraged, on-side and signed up to take action, we can force the government’s hand.

That’s why we’re building towards a mass lobby of parliament and rally in Westminster on Wednesday, 2 November.

We will demand better, and we will win. Join us