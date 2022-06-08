The Council’s business plan 2022/23 and meeting our strategic objectives

We have published our business plan 2022/23 setting out the work the Council will undertake in the coming year to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.

The plan includes a timetable for the new and revised sentencing guidelines the Council will issue during the year and the draft guidelines we will consult on. It also sets out the work we expect to do to monitor and evaluate the operation and effect of guidelines, which this year will include an evaluation of the expanded explanations.

The five-year strategy we published in November 2021 committed the Council to five strategic objectives and the actions we would take to achieve those objectives. We also reported on the progress we have made on these actions over the last six months. We will continue to monitor and report on our progress towards achieving our strategic objectives.