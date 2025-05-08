Chatham House
|Printable version
The credibility of US backing for a DRC–Rwanda peace deal rests on the risk appetite of corporate America
EXPERT COMMENT
Washington needs to back projects that support local livelihoods and offer security. It must also clarify US regulation to overcome mining operators’ wariness of investing in the Great Lakes region.
At a tense ceremony in Washington on 25 April, representatives from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda committed to working towards a peace agreement to end ongoing violence in the Eastern DRC. The announcement came following mediation by Qatar underwritten by US promises of a minerals deal.
The agreement’s main points would include a respect for sovereignty and refraining from providing support to non-state groups – Rwanda has been accused of providing support to the M23 rebel group. Parallel talks were hosted subsequently in Doha, with DRC and Rwanda, as well as the AU mediation support group which includes France and the US. A draft peace agreement was reportedly submitted to the US on 5 May – although the two sides have said their proposals have not yet been consolidated.
All are hopeful that US investment in minerals will generate lucrative peace dividends. The region holds globally significant reserves of tantalum and niobium found in coltan – particularly around the rebel-held Congolese mining town of Rubaya – as well as tin and tungsten. All are listed as critical minerals by the US, EU, Japan, China and UK.
As ever, the devil will be in the detail. Turning a headline announcement into sustainable progress will require resolving deep suspicion between Rwanda and the DRC. A deal will also need to account for complex local political problems of land access and identity, wider security challenges in a region that hosts myriad non-state armed groups, and issues of asset scarcity.
Compounding this is the challenge of risk aversion: Corporate America is wary of operating in a conflict-affected and high-risk area (CAHRA), which requires enhanced due-diligence and reporting and carries governance, security and reputational challenges.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/05/credibility-us-backing-drc-rwanda-peace-deal-rests-risk-appetite-corporate-america
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Jordan’s ban on the Muslim Brotherhood is no surprise but comes against a dangerous backdrop06/05/2025 15:25:00
The move to undermine the organization’s growing appeal has precedent but is risky amid heightened tensions over Gaza and uncertain US policy.
The future of the Turkish opposition after Imamoglu’s arrest06/05/2025 12:20:00
The implications will depend on how effectively the opposition can channel the energy unleashed by the arrest into political processes and narratives.
Merz and Macron can restart Europe’s Franco–German engine02/05/2025 12:20:00
As Friedrich Merz becomes German chancellor, Emmanuel Macron may finally have found the partner he needs for France and Germany to reshape European leadership.
The UK’s last-minute takeover of British Steel exposes its reactive approach to economic security01/05/2025 13:20:00
The British government needs a more comprehensive and forward-looking defence-industrial strategy to ensure its national security.
Trump’s 100 days have been like no other30/04/2025 09:20:00
But the scale and shock of the president’s policymaking threatens to undermine his primary foreign policy objective: maintaining an advantage over China.
The Kashmir attack will renew hostilities between India and Pakistan28/04/2025 12:20:00
Following the worst terror attack in Kashmir since 2019, military escalation is likely.
The US dollar’s role in the international monetary system is now dangerously in flux17/04/2025 12:20:00
The argument that the erosion of the dollar’s global status could benefit the US is gaining traction in Washington. That move would be a needless act of self-harm.
China’s rare earth export restrictions threaten Washington’s military primacy16/04/2025 11:20:00
Beijing’s ability to prevent US access to rare earths puts Washington’s long-term strategic goals at risk.
President Trump’s tariffs increase pressure on allies to reduce security dependence on the US16/04/2025 09:20:00
US tariffs add to the sense of an increasingly unpredictable and unreliable partner. Allies in Europe and the Pacific are questioning foundational assumptions about their security arrangements as a result.