The critical role of equipment and training in emergency police response

There are three factors that cannot be underestimated when supporting officers who are responding to incidents where someone’s life is at risk.

These are: the availability of ‘method-of-entry’ (MOE) equipment to enter locked or inaccessible buildings, the confidence of officers to use their powers to enter premises to save lives, and clear training and guidance on what to do save a person when they have attempted to take their own life. One of the cases we recently investigated highlighted this.

Case involving a ‘concern for welfare’ call

A police force received a call from a man who reported that he thought he was going to be killed. The man was later called back by the call handler, who updated the log to document their brief conversation. A short while later, the man’s wife called the police about his deteriorating mental health but that explained that he was safe and well at home. The police went to their home and confirmed that the man was experiencing mental ill health, and they had signposted appropriate support services and the crisis team. A few days later the man’s wife contacted the police to report concerns for her husband’s welfare, and she reported he had suffered a nervous breakdown and locked himself in their house with the keys in the locks. It emerged that this man had previously been seen by a crisis team and a psychiatrist and was awaiting an appointment with the addiction team.

Three officers were sent to the scene. One noted that this was the third suicide-related incident he had attended in a short period. When they arrived, it quickly became clear that neither of the police vehicles carried suitable MOE equipment. An officer requested support from colleagues equipped with MOE tools, but those officers were some distance away. Time was critical.

Ultimately, the man’s son-in-law forced entry into the property. The attending officers entered, closing the back door to prevent family members from following. Inside, they found the man hanging. They immediately requested an ambulance and struggled to cut him down.

Once they managed to lower him to the ground, they began CPR. Firearms officers nearby brought a defibrillator, and paramedics and critical care paramedics soon arrived to provide advanced treatment. Despite everyone’s best efforts, the man sadly died. The officer who had previously spoken with the family was left to deliver the bereavement message—despite having no formal training for such a difficult task.

What our investigation found

Our investigation examined the police response in detail, reviewing documentary evidence, radio communications, body worn video, and officer statements. We found that the man had likely attempted to take his own life before the officers arrived. There was no evidence that any officer or staff member had acted in a way that would justify disciplinary action. All involved cooperated fully and were treated as witnesses.

However, we identified some important learning opportunities that can help prevent similar incidents in the future, and strengthen public confidence in the police accountability system.

Our learning Recommendations

Two main learning recommendations emerged from our investigation. Firstly, we recommended that the College of Policing reviews and updates its ‘Suicide and Bereavement Response’ guidance as part of the ongoing Mental Health Approved Professional Practice (APP) review. The existing guidance includes:

out-of-date references

broken or outdated links

conflicting instructions around when to cut a ligature and when to perform CPR

Secondly, we recommended that the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs’ Council should clarify guidance on preserving life at the scene of a hanging, especially when a death has not been confirmed. The guidance currently doesn’t explain:

how officers should support or manage the weight of a hanging person

what roles police, ambulance, or fire services should take in such situations

These inconsistencies have created confusion during real incidents, when what officers needed was clear, evidence-based guidance to make fast, life-preserving decisions. Some key questions for managers, policy makers and trainers include:

do your police vehicles carry the right equipment to help officers gain access to a property in a prompt manner?

what guidance is in place to support officers to confidently use their powers to gain access to a property where they don’t have access to MOE equipment?’

Our recent cases show how important is it that officers and staff are supported to promptly and confidently take potentially life-saving action by providing them with appropriate equipment and clear training and guidance.

To learn more about cases like the one we have highlighted here, read our Learning the Lessons magazine. This magazine supports the police service to learn from our investigations and reviews. Each edition is designed to highlight key issues that we see through our work. The case studies we highlight bring important themes to life and include reflective questions for people working in policing - from frontline officers and staff to policy makers and managers - to influence improvements to police policy and practice.