The crown prince’s meeting with Trump has an ambitious agenda. But he will not normalize relations with Israel

EXPERT COMMENT

The visit may well result in deals on defence, tech and trade. But Saudi Arabia wants clear momentum towards Palestinian statehood before progressing normalization.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman makes his much-anticipated state visit to Washington on 18 November. This trip is more than a ceremonial reaffirmation of the longstanding US–Saudi partnership.

It comes at a critical moment for regional security and the crown prince’s Vision 2030 economic programme, after two turbulent years defined by the Gaza war, and Israel’s widening military operations in Lebanon, its twelve-day June conflict with Iran and the September strikes on Doha.

The crown prince is ultimately looking to futureproof the US–Saudi relationship through stronger economic and security agreements. To that end, the trip will see a multitude of agreements on defence guarantees, nuclear cooperation and commercial deals. But gaps will be evident: on regional issues such as Gaza’s governance, normalization prospects with Israel, and broader regional security flashpoints. Human rights, or the Kingdom’s exceeding high rate of executions, will not be on the agenda.

