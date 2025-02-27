The Cunliffe review statement

The Independent Water Commission, chaired by Sir Jon Cunliffe, has today, 27 February, launched its call for evidence.

Responding to the news, David Black, Chief Executive at Ofwat, said:

“We are clear that the water sector needs to change. The Cunliffe review is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help rebuild public trust. We all want to see companies delivering improved service for customers and better environmental outcomes.

“Since privatisation the sector has delivered £240 billion of new investment: reducing leaks by 40% to their lowest ever level, increasing reliability and ensuring that customers continue to enjoy some of the best quality drinking water in the world. And through our latest price review we’ve allowed record levels of investment, backed by stretching targets to turn around company performance. But there is much more to do, especially to tackle pollution from storm overflows, improve river health and customer service.

“Almost 35 years after Ofwat’s remit was first set out in legislation, regulation needs to be modernised, streamlined and clarified to deliver more effective oversight and enable us to drive change in the water sector.

“We urge everyone interested in the water sector to participate in this review and seize the opportunity to build a water sector fit for the 21st century.”