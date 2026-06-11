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The Curious Case of the Delayed Investment Plan
Delays to the UK’s Defence Investment Plan do not bode well for the UK’s Armed Forces transformation, or confidence the government is prioritising defence spending.
When ‘At Pace’ Means ‘Snail’s Pace’
If UK media reporting is to be believed, the long-delayed UK Defence Investment Plan (DIP) may finally be imminent or, at least, has received a hard deadline for publication – namely the NATO Summit in July. The DIP was originally intended to be released soon after the Strategic Defence Review in 2025, then was scheduled for ‘the autumn’, before being nearly ready before Christmas. Since then, the government has been reluctant to give any strong indications, beyond providing reassurance it was working ‘flat out’ on the DIP, or ‘at pace’. Those who found this latter refrain – lacking an adjective – grammatically lazy, might have been inclined to suggest it was at a snail’s pace, and it stretched credibility to suggest this was the MOD’s top priority if it still hadn’t appeared a year after the SDR.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/curious-case-delayed-investment-plan
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