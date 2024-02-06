Tuesday 06 Feb 2024 @ 15:20
The Delivery Profession at the Home Office

06 February 2024

Home Office Digital, Data and Technology (DDaT) Delivery Managers are accountable for the delivery of products and services, helping teams to select the best ways of working and coaching them to continually improve their processes.

Delivery Managers are skilled in:

  • planning and prioritisation
  • agile and other delivery methodologies, and how to make a process work
  • team dynamics - how to get the best out of a team and help them to collaborate with others
  • communication - and the ability to choose the best ways to communicate with different audiences
  • working with suppliers to get the best out of them

How the Home Office DDaT Delivery Profession supports Delivery Managers

The Delivery Manager role is recognised under the DDaT Profession Capability Framework. Working within this framework, the Delivery Profession ensures there are clear career paths for every role and access to relevant continuous professional development.

All Home Office Technology Delivery Managers are part of the Home Office Delivery community. Members of the Delivery community support each other by sharing knowledge and experience. This includes:

  • our mentoring scheme, which connects more experienced Delivery Managers with those seeking advice or coaching
  • regular knowledge sharing sessions that provide an opportunity for Delivery Managers or experts from outside the community to talk about a topic the community will find useful
  • the Tripods scheme, which connects people working in Delivery across different parts of government in order to share experiences and discuss issues and ways to address them

Delivery Managers in the Home Office look to continually improve ways of working in their teams to get the best results possible.

The Home Office Delivery Profession is always evolving as we improve and find new ways to support our Technology Delivery Managers.

