UK Resilience Academy
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The Department for Transport has published its Transport Resilience Strategy
Setting the direction for the next 5 to 10 years, the strategy responds to a transport system facing growing risks, from extreme weather and cyber threats to ageing infrastructure and geopolitical instability.
Recent events like the Heathrow substation fire and the Dawlish rail damage show how disruption in one place can quickly cascade across the network.
Three objectives:
- Continuously assess resilience to target action where it’s needed most
- Enable the whole transport system, including users, to build resilience
- Strengthen government’s own capabilities for planning and crisis response
Key highlights:
- A new Transport Resilience Network and a Transport Resilience Academy pilot to build skills and connect operators with local resilience partners
- An expert red teaming panel to challenge risk assessments and plans
- A multi-year exercise programme to test plans, plus a stronger focus on learning lessons
- Development of transport resilience standards to set clear expectations for the sector
- Digital twins and better data to support planning and crisis response
- Stronger Critical National Infrastructure mapping and cross-sector work, especially with energy
- More support for vulnerable users and a person-centred approach to disruption
Why it matters: in England, 37% of railways and 38% of roads are in areas at risk of flooding, projected to rise to 54% and 46% by mid-century. The strategy’s message is that resilience is a whole-government, whole-sector and whole-society effort, not an “optional extra”.
Read the full strategy: https://ow.ly/kKTX5104qMY
Original article link: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6ae846643d3bf10d2354627e/transport-resilience-strategy.pdf?utm_source=hootsuite&utm_medium=facebook&utm_term=uk%20resilience%20academy&utm_content=a7e3a6f5-6fae-4b58-afcb-d5cf44333235&utm_campaign=Thinking_Differently_About_Rehabilitation
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