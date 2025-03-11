Business Companion
The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024
On 6 April 2025, parts of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) will come into force. It is one of the biggest changes to consumer law for many years and will gradually revoke the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, as well as affecting some other legislation.
The first piece of Business Companion guidance on the DMCCA has been published and is linked to below. This page will be updated as more guidance is added to the site.
CTSI has created a number of short videos to help businesses understand the implications of the new Act, as well as putting on a series of free webinars.
Click here for the full press release
