techUK
|Printable version
The Digital Securities Sandbox: What is it and what does it mean for the Financial Services Industry?
The Bank of England (BoE) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently launched the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS) to encourage innovation in financial market infrastructure while ensuring stability and market integrity. This initiative is designed to reinforce the UK’s position as a leading global financial hub.
New technologies, like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), have the potential to transform financial markets by making the process of trading and recording assets faster and more efficient. This could lead to significant savings for banks, pension funds, and other financial institutions. However, for these benefits to be achieved, successful implementation is crucial.
How the DSS will operate
The DSS provides a flexible, controlled ‘safe space’ for participating financial institutions to test new technologies for managing securities. It facilitates the issuance, trading, and settlement of digital securities in the UK, while complying with regulations set by the BoE and the FCA. This approach allows firms to innovate in a controlled setting, while simultaneously giving regulators the opportunity to gain insight into potential risks and market needs, therefore better informing the regulatory framework.
The ensure safe testing, the DSS sets specific limits on the scale of activities that participants can undertake. As firms meet regulatory requirements, they can gradually expand their operations. The DSS also provides a flexible legal regime, allowing the BoE and the FCA to temporarily adjust some legal rules that might otherwise act as barriers to innovation, making it easier for firms to develop new solutions. Successful participants will be able to scale their businesses and transition to a permanent regulatory framework.
Sarah Breeden, BoE’s Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, described the DSS as an exciting opportunity for both start-ups and existing firms to create ‘a new permanent regime that's innovation friendly and fit for purpose, and importantly, without compromising financial stability.’
Applying for the DSS
The DSS will be in operation until late 2028, with applications expected to close by March 2027. For more information on the DSS and how to apply, visit the FCA website here.Additionally, read the Bank of England’s Guidance on the operation of the Digital Securities Sandbox.
Financial Services Programme activities
The techUK Financial Services programme connects tech firms, the FS industry, and regulators to ensure innovation and technology can be fully embraced. Through market engagement activities and events, we help to empower decision makers and aid collaboration.
Join our Digital Asset Working Group
In order to help members shape this exciting area, techUK are convening a working group focused on the landscape surrounding the adoption frameworks and regulatory perimeter of a broad range of digital assets, which will be chaired by Matt Green of law firm Lawrence Stephens.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/the-digital-securities-sandbox-what-is-it-and-what-does-it-mean-for-the-financial-services-industry.html
Latest News from
techUK
Nominations Open: techUK’s Health and Social Care Council07/10/2024 12:20:00
Nominations are now open for 23 seats on techUK’s Health and Social Care Council!
Driving Interoperability in Police Procurement03/10/2024 11:25:00
The Interoperability in policing working group (IPWG) at techUK has released a document to assist procurement departments in achieving successful interoperability outcomes.
Introducing techUK’s AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee for 2024-2026!02/10/2024 09:25:00
techUK is delighted to announce the formation of our 2024-2026 AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee.
Security Minister Speech at the International Security Expo 202430/09/2024 16:10:00
Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, delivered a speech on 25 September 2024 at the International Security Expo, an annual event for security professionals.
DESNZ publishes first set of heat network zoning maps for England26/09/2024 11:25:00
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has published potential heat network zoning maps for England.
Driving the Future of Mobility: techUK begins research project on CAM integration24/09/2024 12:15:00
techUK, in partnership with Frazer-Nash Consultancy, is excited to announce the launch of a new thought-leadership project exploring the integration of Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) into wider public transport and urban systems.
Policing: Why People and Tech Must Go Hand-in-Hand23/09/2024 16:05:00
The 2024 general election has ushered in a new era for policing. Martin Taylor analyses the importance of investing in both people and technology to improve performance and enhance public safety.