Chatham House
|Printable version
The Donbas region remains an intractable issue in talks between Russia and Ukraine
EXPERT COMMENT
Europe should look to history to prepare for the realities of long-term occupation of Ukrainian territory.
The latest US diplomatic push to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems to have run aground for now. But important facts have been gleaned about some the intractable gaps between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating positions.
Among them is control of the Donbas region, which primarily refers to Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Luhansk is nearly entirely occupied by Russia, but Donetsk remains bisected between Russian and Ukrainian armed forces and is the scene of bitter ongoing fighting.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion in February 2022 partly on the pretext of fully capturing the Donbas region – but Russia’s armed forces continue to struggle to achieve that goal, making only incremental gains.
This remains a source of frustration for Putin, who (illegally) declared the annexation of Donetsk and Luhansk in September 2023, along with the other largely Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. In Donbas, so far, he has been unable to align his words with corresponding military deeds.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/12/donbas-region-remains-intractable-issue-talks-between-russia-and-ukraine
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
UK’s indecision over Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ highlights need for a more coherent China policy04/12/2025 12:20:00
The UK government needs a more strategic approach to deal with potential espionage and foreign interference from Beijing.
Putin’s India visit aims to reaffirm New Delhi–Moscow relations – just as Trump applies pressure to downgrade them03/12/2025 09:20:00
US pressure aims to choke off Russian oil supplies to India. Modi and Putin are seeking to deepen cooperation in other areas. But in the long-term, relations are in a managed decline.
Zelenskyy’s right-hand man has gone. Here’s what should happen next02/12/2025 15:25:00
Andriy Yermak resigned amid a corruption scandal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now re-balance power and strengthen democracy by empowering the government, parliament and local authorities.
The UK’s new critical minerals strategy is an ambitious step forward. Now it needs a champion01/12/2025 15:25:00
The government’s ambitions are welcome, but require dedicated leadership and international support in order to succeed.
De-escalation is needed to prevent Ethiopia and Eritrea from going to war01/12/2025 12:20:00
Preventive diplomacy is vital to stop another devastating war in the Horn of Africa amid rising tensions over Tigray and Ethiopia’s pursuit of Red Sea access.
China’s ‘smart authoritarianism’ has upended ideas about autocracies’ limitations. The West must cooperate to respond28/11/2025 15:25:00
Beijing has consistently defied expectations to overcome the ‘King’s dilemma’ – maintaining control while fostering innovation. It presents a historic challenge.
Trump’s 28 point ‘peace plan’ marks Europe’s last chance to stand up for Ukraine25/11/2025 15:25:00
European national leaders have been too slow and cautious in their support for Kyiv. Can they rise to meet this defining moment?
Trump pressures Ukraine to accept peace deal: Early analysis from Chatham House experts25/11/2025 09:20:00
Chatham House analysts give their initial analysis after Zelenskyy was pressured by Trump to accept a White House plan to end the war with Russia.
The UK and Germany should combine their strengths to address weaknesses in European defence21/11/2025 16:10:00
UK defence has big ideas but is underfunded. Germany’s spending is rapid and extensive – but its approach looks dated. The countries should combine their efforts, says an author of the UK’s 2025 defence review.