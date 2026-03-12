Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The draft Russian resolution does nothing to address the concerns of those in the region who have faced unprovoked and unjustifiable attacks: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council
Explanation of Vote by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.
The United Kingdom’s priority is restoring regional stability in the Middle East as soon as possible and preventing this crisis escalating further.
Iran’s ongoing reckless attacks against countries across the region threaten to expand the conflict.
That is why the UK voted in favour of the resolution tabled by Bahrain condemning Iran’s attacks against the territories of its neighbours.
That text was grounded in the facts and backed by the region, responding directly to the needs of our partners in the Gulf and Jordan.
It focused squarely on protecting civilians and restoring regional stability.
And we are pleased that this Council was able to send a clear condemnation of Iran’s reckless attacks by adopting this resolution.
By contrast, this Russian resolution does nothing to address the concerns of those in the region who have faced unprovoked and unjustifiable attacks.
And it is impossible to overlook the hypocrisy of Russia presenting itself here as a guardian of international peace and security.
It continues to reject Ukraine’s proposal for a ceasefire.
It attacks Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure night after night with the very same Iranian-designed Shahed drones that are now striking targets across the Middle East and beyond.
In return for Iran’s support, Russia has provided Iran with advanced military capabilities, increasing the threat that Iran poses to the region.
We should be in no doubt where Russia stands in this conflict.
So Russia’s resolution would have only served to distract this Council from the serious work required to end the conflict.
That is why the UK did not support the resolution.
Our collective priority must be to secure stability in the region and the protection of civilian life.
That is what the UK government has been focusing on, and will continue to do, alongside our allies, including in this Council.
