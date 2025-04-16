Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst
On behalf of His Majesty The King, The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken the salute at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
On Friday, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, on behalf of The King.
The event marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the 239 Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 242, who will now be commissioned as British Army Officers. The Parade featured 26 international cadets from 18 countries.
This year's Parade made history with an all-female banner party participating for the first time ever.
Company Sergeant Major Brunton of the Royal Army Medical Service (RAMS) carried the Sovereign's Banner, escorted by Staff Sergeant Lewis of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps and Staff Sergeant Bradley, from the RAMS, who was given special permission to carry a bayonet in the party.
Members of the Royal Family often attend Sovereign Parades at the army base, which happen three times a year. Friday's visit is third time The Duchess has attended, having previously attended in 2013 and 2019.
In April 2023, The King recalled his own time in the military, during a speech to servicemen at the Sovereign's Parade:
I have experienced the nerves, the exhaustion – even the self-doubt – but, despite such recollections, it is the lifelong friendships which are forged through shared hardship, and the humour that you find in the darkest hours of the coldest, wettest nights, which remain with you.
The King attends the Sovereign's Parade in 2023.
Read more about The Royal Family's relationship with the Armed Forces.
