The Duchess of Edinburgh joins challenge walk for Children in Need in Windsor
The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined Emily, a young person with cerebral palsy, as she embarked on The Long Walk in Windsor as part of BBC Children in Need and The One Show’s fundraiser, The Challenge Squad.
Earlier today, 21-year-old Emily from North London, who uses a wheelchair and walking sticks to assist with her mobility, was surprised by Her Royal Highness during the penultimate stretch of her walk to Windsor Castle.
During the walk along the iconic tree-lined avenue, Her Royal Highness and Emily spoke of the challenge, Emily’s training and preparation for the day and why she’s raising funds for BBC Children in Need.
Emily was set the epic walking challenge by The One Show as she’s always wanted the opportunity to walk the furthest she’s ever walked before. Emily’s family were also there to cheer Emily on.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s commitment to supporting young people and disabled people is well known and Her Royal Highness was pleased to join Emily on her challenge, and celebrate her determination and drive to advocate for disabled people.
CPotential, a BBC Children in Need supported project, has helped Emily since three years of age to strengthen her body and improve movement. BBC Children in Need funding allows CPotential to continue its music therapy programme which promotes emotional expression, reduces stress and develops communication skills.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-11-13/the-duchess-of-edinburgh-joins-challenge-walk-for-children-in-need-in
