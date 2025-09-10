The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Alberta, Canada

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Alberta, Canada, from Thursday 4th September to Tuesday 9th September to attend the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and to undertake a series of engagements celebrating British Canadian partnerships and charitable work in the region.

Friday 5th September

The Duchess began her first full day of engagements at Spruce Meadows. Her Royal Highness met the Southern and Heathcott families, who founded and continue to lead the renowned equestrian facility.

Her Royal Highness explored the Upper Plaza Village Shops and Horizons Pavilion, where she met local artists and vendors showcasing their work during the tournament.

Later, The Duchess visited the tournament barns, where she was introduced to the British equestrian team, including the Chef d'Équipe, grooms and veterinarians competing at the Masters.

The day concluded with a visit to Youth Centres of Calgary, where Her Royal Highness learned about the centre's work supporting young people. Her Royal Highness participated in activities with children in the kitchen and joined craft sessions.

The Duchess also visited the vegetable gardens where children grow produce for the centre's kitchen.

In the evening, Her Royal Highness attended an event at British House, Spruce Meadows, where she watched the Six Bar Challenge competition and attended the presentations ceremony.

The Duchess took the salute during the RCMP Musical Ride performance and enjoyed a fireworks finale performed to music by the Band of the Household Cavalry.

Saturday 6th September

The Duchess began the day with a visit to Opening Gaits, a therapeutic riding charity.

Her Royal Highness observed riding lessons and met riders, staff, volunteers and caregivers involved in the charity's work.

Following this, The Duchess visited the RCMP Musical Ride stables at Spruce Meadows.

Her Royal Highness met the management team, riders of varying experience levels, guest riders and support staff involved in this iconic Canadian tradition.

The Duchess also observed a portion of the First Nation Dancers' performance.

Her Royal Highness officially opened 'British Day' at Spruce Meadows by cutting the ribbon during the opening ceremony, which featured performances by the Band of the Household Cavalry and mounted ceremonial troops from both the Household Cavalry and King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The Duchess visited the World Championship Blacksmiths demonstration and the West Meadow Stables, where she met members of the Household Cavalry Regiment, King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, and Lord Strathcona's Horse Royal Canadians.

Her Royal Highness watched the final hour of the BMO Nations' Cup competition and attended the presentations ceremony.

The day concluded with the Spruce Meadows 50th Anniversary Dinner in the Riding Hall.

Sunday 7th September

The Duchess visited the Founders Plaza at Spruce Meadows, where she met representatives from The Pacific Assistant Dog Society (PADS) and learned about their work training service dogs.

Her Royal Highness then visited the Veterans Association, where she met with veterans involved in the organisation's work. The Duchess was presented with purple poppies crocheted by the veterans during her visit.