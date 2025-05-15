The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Barleylands Farm

The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Barleylands in Essex, to mark 40 years of agricultural education.

Her Royal Highness’s visit highlighted the centre's dedication to reconnecting young people with the origins of their food through hands-on, farm-based learning experiences.

The Duchess joined local schoolchildren in the ‘Kitchen Classroom’ for a hands-on ‘Field to Fork’ day.

Pupils were learning how food is grown and makes its way to our plates. Her Royal Highness rolled up her sleeves to help make pizza and ice cream with one of the groups.

Outside, The Duchess also took part in a Bird of Prey experience, even flying a barn owl!